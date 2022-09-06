Should South Africans be required to have a licence for a bicycle?

Citizen Reporter

In a surprising turn of events, and one that may seem extreme, the UK is proposing regulation that requires cyclists to have licence plates and follow posted speed limits. Cyclists who do not follow the rules should be fined, according to the proposed regulation.

According to MasterDrive, the proposal was made when the transport secretary noted cyclists were notorious for flouting road rules.

What would happen if South Africa implemented the same rules?

The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, said the debate over who is reckless between motorists and cyclists is quite a contentious issue in South Africa.

“Thus, is there necessity to apply the same regulations to cyclists as what is applied to motorists?”

“The challenges motorists and cyclists face in the UK are not uncommon here. Yet, in a country where road regulation is not properly enforced on motorists, is there merit in developing further regulation for cyclists when enforcement may not necessarily be possible,” Herbert said.

Herbert said the UK’s transport secretary further explained his desire to enforce this regulation with valid points.

“He pointed out there are two instances, in particular, where cyclists pose a great challenge to other road users. The first is speeding in areas with low-speed limits and the second is the disregard of stop signs and traffic lights.”

Herbert said the motivation behind the UK transport secretary’s proposal is that reckless cyclists have as much potential to seriously injure or even kill pedestrians as motorists do.

“Yet, in order to make this a reality this would require cyclists to then have number plates and also have insurance to cover liability claims.

Should the same apply to South African cyclists?

“Ultimately, any dangerous behaviour on the roads, whether it be by a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or motorist, must be dealt with swiftly and decisively to make a considerable dent in our high road fatality rates. Consequently, such regulation could be necessary,” Herbert added.

Herbert said if road regulation enforcement on motorists is not quite at the standard it should be, should we be adding additional regulation?

“This is a valid and important discussion that all South Africans committed to safer roads should start considering. It, however, should be done with a cognisance that South Africa is vastly different to the UK in terms of road regulation and fatalities and what may work there may not necessarily work here.“

Herbert said while many cyclists commute to work on bikes because they cannot afford the expense of a vehicle and fuel, placing extra financial burdens on cyclists, is a major hurdle that needs serious consideration.

Compiled by Faizel Patel

