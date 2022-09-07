Brian Sokutu
Cosatu says ANC is the epicentre of major challenges ahead of its 14th national conference

Addressing a media briefing in Johannesburg ahead of the congress, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the gathering would take place during a global economic crisis “and massive domestic challenges”.

COSATU General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali and President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Zingiswa Losi briefs media at Cosatu Head quaters in Johannesburg, 18 August 2022, to announce a planned National Strike for next week Wednesday 24 August.
Determined to push for the reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance, the union federation Cosatu – in preparation for its upcoming 14th national congress – yesterday warned the national democratic revolution has entered “its most difficult and dangerous period since 1994”, with the ANC being “the epicentre of major challenges”. The Cosatu congress, taking place from 26 September, has seen the federation conducting deep introspection of developments in the country and globally under the ANC government – just months before the ANC’s watershed December elective national conference, amid signs the party is set to face the toughest polls in 2024. With...

