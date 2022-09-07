Protea Glen Police looking for man who set alight partner’s house, killing her and her son

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gauteng are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a Protea Glen man who set alight the house of his partner, killing her and her son.

The accused, Lerato Sefekedi, 44, is facing charges of double murder and arson.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Sandra Mabaso and her son were murdered a week ago.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, 27 August 2022, a 44-year-old woman together with her six-year-old son were set alight by her partner,” said Sello.

Sefekedi then fled the scene and has been on the run ever since. Police are appealing for the community to assist with any information that can lead to his arrest.

Sowetan last week reported that Sefekedi stabbed Mabaso before dousing her house with petrol and setting it alight after an argument.

Mabaso was declared dead on the scene and her son, with severe burn wounds, was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A source close to the pair told Sowetan that Sefekedi was married to another woman from the same area and said he and Mabaso were having an on-and-off affair.

The source said the pair used to have constant arguments, saying that is the reason the neighbours did not attempt to intervene on that fateful Saturday.

“The couple previously had heated arguments but nobody thought their situation would get to this point,” said a neighbour who did not want to be named.

It is believed that Mabaso chased Sefekedi out of her house after the argument. The neighbours alleged that Sefekedi may have gained access into the house through the roof.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Protea Glen police station on 011 986 9272/9575.

