Jealous boyfriend murders girlfriend and brutally attacks her alleged lover

Siphumelele Khumalo

Tshepo Johannes Ngakane (32) from Delmas, Mpumalanga, was sentenced to life plus 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend and the attempted murder of a 35-year-old man two years ago.

The motive for Ngakane to attack Ntombifuthi Sibeko (his girlfriend at the time) and the 35-year-old man was because he was jealous.

According to police, Ngakane believed Sibeko was having an affair with the man.

“Ngakane first stabbed the 35-year-old multiple times and left him for dead in a veld in March 2020,” police said.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court also heard that four days after Ngakane attacked Sibeko’s ‘lover’ he launched his revenge plan on her.

“The accused proceeded to attack his girlfriend on Sunday, 8 March 2020, stabbing her several times. She succumbed to her injuries as a result,” said Saps in a statement.

“Neighbours raised an alarm after they saw a two-year-old baby boy walking with bloodstained clothes on the street. The child was identified and a follow-up was made to his residence. Upon arrival, they noticed that the door was forcefully opened then police were summoned to the scene.”

“Upon the police’s arrival, the door was opened and police discovered Sibeko’s body lying in the pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and her ear slightly cut.”

According to Saps, an investigation led to his arrest two days later and he was charged with murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.

The 15 year sentence will be served concurrently with the life sentence.

The provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned Gender-Based Violence and has welcomed the sentence.

“The brutal murder of the child’s mother has left a gap which will have a negative impact on the child’s growth as he will forever miss the love from his mother.”

“Though we appreciate the harsh sentence that was handed down to the accused, however, this pandemic should come to an end. We plead with various sectors in the community to join hands with government in fighting the scourge” said the General.

