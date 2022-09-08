Duo held for selling fraudulent medical certificates

Lunga Simelane

Two suspects were arrested in May for selling fraudulent medical certificates to members of the public in a joint operation between the Health Professions Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) Inspectorate Office, the Ekurhuleni East Organised Crime Unit, the Flying Squad and the Community Active Security body.

Duo faces fraud charges

Abel Sithole and Kedibone Mavis Ramunyai were both selling fraudulent medical certificates.

According to HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane, Sithole was selling medical certificates under the false name of “Dr J Dominic” and Ramunyai was selling medical certificates under the name of “Dr AS Semambo”.

“Practising while not registered with the council is a criminal offence,” he said.

“The two suspects were taken into custody at the Germiston SA Police Service where they were both charged with fraud and being in contravention of Section 39(1) (a) of the Health Professions Act.”

The HPCSA encouraged the public to be vigilant of bogus practitioners and report them to the HPCSA.

“On face value, it cannot be easy to identify if a particular doctor is bogus,” he said.

“The HPCSA would like to encourage members of the public to be vigilant and request for their doctor’s HPCSA registration number.”

Growing number of fake doctors

The organisation has raised concerns over an escalating number of fake doctors masquerading as health practitioners registered with it.

The council said 55 people had been arrested in 2021 and 2022 for either being bogus doctors or for fraud. HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said it was working to eradicate “unscrupulous, bogus healthcare practitioners” from operating within SA’s communities.

In Mpumalanga, a woman had been found selling scheduled medicines and providing medical services even though she was not registered with the council.

NOW READ: 17-year-old raped by fake doctor just after giving birth