Daily news update: Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, Putco strike and Phala Phala debate

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill-health since spending a night in hospital last October.

This after the 96-year-old’s doctors on Thursday expressed their concern for Her Majesty’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision, following evaluation this morning.

ALSO READ: ‘The end of an era’ – A brief history of Queen Elizabeth II’s early life and ascension to the throne

Queen Elizabeth, Lizzy and London Bridge have been trending on Thursday following the announcement of her death, as people pay their tributes for the fallen monarch.

PUTCO bus drivers blocked PUTCOVILLE depot entrances in Johannesburg, 6 September 2022, demanding a 6% increase and bonuses from 2020. Putco refuses to pay the 6% salary increase and bonuses for that year due to the impact of COVID-19.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Bus Company Putco has dismissed 105 workers for embarking on an illegal strike since last week, demanding a 6% wage increase and their back pay.

Bus company spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu confirmed to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday evening that the workers had been dismissed for a number of reasons, including stopping their colleagues from performing their duties.

‘Are you that desperate Nosiviwe?’ – Shivambu kicked out as MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala questions

The EFFs Floyd Shivambu during a press briefing held by the EFF at their headquarters, Winnie Mandela house in Gandhi Sqaure, 23 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa may only return to Parliament later this month to answer the outstanding supplementary questions on the Phala Phala farm robbery.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had written to Ramaphosa to find out whether the president was available for an additional Q&A session.

Last week’s session was adjourned by the Speaker following a number of disruptions, which saw some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs being removed from Parliament.

EFF calls for Parliament to be fully reopened

The precincts of Parliament in Cape Town after fire gutted both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of Parliament. Picture: Twitter/ @MolotoMothapo

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for Parliament to be fully reopened and MP’s must meet physically to conduct business of Parliament, which is passing legislations and oversight of the executive.

The red berets have also demanded that the temporary measures that were put in place due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations must be immediately suspended because the regulations are no longer applicable.

“In the meeting which was supposed to be physically held with the Speaker of the National Assembly and attended by all Chief Whips, the EFF proposed that one of the immediate measures must be utilisation of Oliver Tambo Community Hall in Khayelitsha as a temporary place for the National Assembly plenary sessions.”

ALSO READ: EFF: ‘Ramaphosa uses employees to avoid direct links to his crimes’

“The Community Hall will be suitable because it is spacious and closer to all the Parliamentary villages where majority of members of parliament reside,” the party said.

Childhood star and father-to-be Psyfo graduates with an MBA

The Generations childhood star Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, famously known as Psyfo took to his personal Instagram to share his milestone after graduating with a MBA at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

The childhood star Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, famously known as Psyfo from his TV presenting days on YoTV, took to his Instagram account to share his milestone after graduating with a master of business administration (MBA) at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

The 40-year-old actor captioned the post:

“Patience, resilience, sacrifice and effort! Today it gives me so much joy to be rewarded with the work I put in. Thank you University of Pretoria, @gibsbusinessschool for the great lessons and this achievement. I am an MBA graduate!”

Vincent Pule says Orlando Pirates are working on their poor finishing. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates’ season has not been as exceptional as they thought it would be, and winger Vincent Pule reckons the club just needs luck in front of goals to have a successful season.



ALSO READ: Maela wants extra effort from Orlando Pirates



Pirates have been playing good football in some of their games, but the club has been let down by poor finishing hence they have not won many games this season.



Pule says coach Jose Riveiro is working hard to try and find a solution to this problem.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Molefe’s R30m pension recovered, Meyiwa murder trial and Zuma vs Karyn Maughan