Extremely high-fire danger conditions expected across Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of extremely high-fire danger conditions are expected over the northern, central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State, including Mangaung Municipality, as well as Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality and Joe Gqabi District Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service has also announced warm to hot weather conditions throughout the country.

Friday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior, where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and warm but hot and windy in the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches along the west and south coasts as well as in places over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along coastal areas. It will become cloudy along the south coast from the evening. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, otherwise light and variable, becoming light easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy south of escarpment with fog patches at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool in places in the east where it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the extreme south, spreading to Richards Bay by late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

