Veld fire highlights lack of security at OR Tambo Airport

The veld surrounding OR Tambo International Airport’s runways went up in smoke this week. And the world-class facility’s reputation is at risk of going in the same direction.

The fire, which took most of Monday to extinguish, caused the temporary closure of a runway and left a blanket of smog over much of Boksburg. Allegations in the media suggested the fire was caused by arson as a consequence of a grass-cutting tender dispute.

Airport management firm Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has denied it told airlines the fire was a controlled burn which got out of control. The airport said it had not yet established the cause, or geographic origin, of the fire.

There were also rumours a fire at logistics company RTT, adjacent to the airport last Sunday, continued to smoulder and started the fire at the airport.

OR Tambo International spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“We do have confirmation it started outside the airport perimeter. It would be premature for us to assume the fire was caused by the fire that broke out on RTT grounds. We need to allow the full investigation process to take place.”

The Citizen discovered that fire breaks meant to control the spread of veld fires and protect adjacent properties were not compliant. Step-measured, visible fire breaks were nearly half the width of legal requirements.

Khambule said the airport was in the process of complying with legislation.

“In terms of regulation, we are required to maintain three metre-wide fire breaks along the primary perimeter wall.

“Contractually we do fire breaks annually. The work was conducted last year [and] we are due to review for this year. Our contractors are preparing for activation.”

Community activist and security specialist Hilary Coke was not impressed. A portion of the perimeter, a no-man’s land surrounding secure airport grounds, is used by local cyclists, and when the fire brigade needed to get on site because the area was also on fire, the gate was locked.

According to Coke, it took at least an hour before a contracted security company managed to open the gate. The fire spilt over to a water reservoir bordering the airport. A concrete fence separates the two properties and a park a few hundred metres down the road.

Had the fire not been brought under control, said ward councillor Simon Lapping, nearby houses would have been impacted.

‘Perhaps there was a dragon breathing fire’

Khambule said: “The OR Tambo property has a solid concrete wall which has a perimeter intrusion detection system that forms a barrier between the accessible area and restricted area.”

Lapping wondered how the veld fire managed to jump through a solid wall: “Perhaps there was a dragon breathing fire across the field. It’s the stuff of fantasy.”

Coke pointed out a dilapidated outer perimeter fence, about 600m from Denel’s complex at the airport. Concrete pillars were all that remained. A local resident said he could walk right up to the fence which separates open veld and Denel.

There were no visible intruder detection systems and barbed wire rolled across the veld was cut and pulled open in several places. Lapping said he was concerned about airport security. It’s in his ward. In July, Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants were caught in airport ventilation ducts, trying to sneak into the country.

Lapping said: “With allegations of possible arson, the poor state of fire breaks and the fact that it managed to spread beyond Acsa’s property is cause for concern.”

That the public could get so close to airport grounds through the veld was equally disturbing.

“You do not have to cross the perimeter fence to be able to do damage. You just have to get close enough.”

