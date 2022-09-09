PwC report looks into the future of universities and student experience

Devina Haripersad

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Social Mobility 2020 report placed South Africa 80th out of 82 countries for access, equity and quality of education.

According to this report, it will take nine generations for a South African born into poverty to reach the country’s median income.

Two years on, these pressing concerns continue to weigh heavily on South African students and parents.

New findings reflected in PwC South Africa’s third annual Vice-Chancellor Survey and its inaugural Voice of the Student Survey for 2022, delve into how universities accelerated their digital transformation journeys due to Covid-19, and how this has been experienced by students.

The surveys also assessed the implications of digital transformation on teaching, learning, and the evolution of the campus of the future; the growing financial constraints that local universities are operating within; and students’ experiences of various university processes, facilities, modes of study and curricula.

The surveys, which are intrinsically linked, explored the education sector’s intent on digital adoption both in its operations and the overall student experience with universities as a whole.

Highlights from the Voice of the Student Survey

In terms of the Voice of the Student Survey, the study found that most students feel prepared for the world of work, but there is concern around the lack of practical experience and the high unemployment rate.

Students felt that overall there was a gap between theoretical work and practical work in universities. They suggested that universities should adapt the in-service training during the final year of studies as a requirement for graduation in order to acquire experience.

Students were also concerned about the affordability of higher education, especially if a government solution is not found to support students from ‘missing middle’ households.

For the last two academic years, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had to request additional funds just to cover students from households earning below R350 000 per annum due to the continued surge in demand from students in this cohort.

This additional requirement was funded through a reallocation of budget from within the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and is unlikely to be a sustainable solution for the years ahead

The study also showed that students have generally shifted away from in-classroom learning, and now prefer online or hybrid learning experiences.

Only 13% of students indicated a preference for in-person classes. But it was argued that much of the online learning experienced during COVID-19 was simply a digitisation of the teaching and learning process rather than the digitalisation of the teaching and learning process.

In other words, many universities deployed the online or virtual learning channels as a business continuity method, not having the time to redesign curricula to fully utilise technology for the enhancement of the learning experience and improvement of student success rates.

It was also found that 40% of students indicate that they would prefer studying at an international university, if circumstances allowed.

Universities work to overcome challenges

Meanwhile, on the flipside of that coin, universities continue to experience financial constraints with fundraising topping the list for alternative income sources. But the study found that increased investment in digital solutions is a popular approach to cost efficiencies. Results also showed that 50% of VCs described their budget for innovation being higher than previous years.

Budget constraints and institutional culture are cited as the most significant barriers to digital transformation. However, universities are investing in technologies for learning and student support with more than half either having deployed technologies such as 3D printing, chat bots, augmented or virtual reality, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Student health and well-being

PwC also confirmed that 100% of respondents said they provide some form of support to measure the effectiveness of the methods they use to assess their students’ health and well-being. But, even still, only 8 respondents have a specific focus on suicide prevention.

Roshan Ramdhany, Education Industry Leader at PwC South Africa, said: “Higher education leaders play a key role in preparing the leaders of tomorrow for tackling the challenges the world faces. In fact, these leaders have dual responsibilities to navigate the paradoxes of leadership and also prepare the next generation of leaders to do the same. This includes reflecting on the skills of their own executive teams when moving their institutions forward.”

