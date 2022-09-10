Daily news update: Namhla Mtwa case, Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane and load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Lead investigator in the murder case of Namhla Mtwa removed after receiving death threats

Namhla Mtwa was shot 9 times outside her home in Mthatha on 21 April 2022. Photo: Arrive Alive

A senior lead investigator into the gruesome murder of Namhla Mtwa has been removed from the case after receiving death threats.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed toeNCA that the senior investigator was deployed from Limpopo to the Eastern Cape to deal specifically with the murder case of Mtwa.

The 35-year-old municipal worker was shot nine times inside her car on 21 April 2022 as she entered her home in Sdwadwa at Mthatha.

Her case sparked public outcry as the fight against the scourge of Gender-based-violence (GBV) continues.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane speaks to Advocate Dali Mpofu over a tea break during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in Parliament on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was invalid.

This was revealed by Advocate Dali Mpofu during Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearing on Friday.

The ruling, however, will not affect her suspension until it is confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

British railway and postal workers, at the forefront of sector-wide strikes over a cost-of-living crisis, have halted upcoming walkouts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As condolences pour in for the world’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it does not mourn the death of the Queen, because her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in South Africa and Africa’s history.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill health since spending a night in the hospital last October.

Doctors expressed their concern for the 96-year-old monarch’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding until Monday

Eskom has announced that due to the loss of an additional 5 generating units, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Friday afternoon until 5am Monday morning.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park said thereafter, for the week ahead, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented continuously.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the additional load shedding on Friday night is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days.

“Eskom, therefore, urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Since this morning, three generating units at Tutuka Power Station as well as two Kusile Power Station generating units tripped, necessitating the escalation in the stage of load shedding.”

R22 million flag: Media blamed for backlash around project

South African flag billowing in the wind on the backdrop of a dark and moody sky.

The hotly contested R22 million flag project is currently being debated before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Sport, Arts and Culture.

The DA’s Tsepo Mhlongo presented a petition of 31 000 signatures from citizens who are against the project.

In trying to defend the monumental flag, Sport, Arts and Culture Director General, Vusithemba Ndima, said a feasibility study had been conducted, and its findings were presented to cabinet before the project had been approved.

Jesse Clegg loses his wife to cancer

Jesse Clegg and Dani Cooperman. Picture: Instagram

Musician Jesse Clegg has confirmed the sad news of his wife’s passing via social media. Clegg took to Facebook to confirm with friends, family and fans that Dani (as she was affectionately known) had lost her battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani. She was diagnosed with cancer last year, and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end,” he wrote.

“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched.”

Clegg called his late wife “the love of my life” and hailed her for being an incredible mother to their daughter, Mylah.

Chiefs fined by PSL for fan chaos at Danie Craven Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs fans invade the field after Amakhosi beat Stellenbosch FC on penalties to reach the MTN8 Semifinals at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 28 August 2022. (Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined by the Premier Soccer (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for the chaos caused by their fans during an MTN8 quarter-final clash against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday, 28 August, at Danie Craven Stadium.



The PSL revealed that Chiefs pleaded guilty for the commotion caused by their supporters, and they have since been fined R200 000, with half of the amount being suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not be found guilty of the same offence.

“I can confirm that this evening (Thursday) Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the DC to answer to two counts of pitch invasion by the spectators as well as one count of the delayed restarting of the match after the pitch invasion,” said the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.