10 Sep 2022
Ramaphosa urges for political stability

Ramaphosa, in an address to the South African Local Government Association Council of Mayors yesterday, cautioned them to reflect on the commitments made by Mandela during his 1994 inauguration speech – that “the basic needs of the … people must be addressed”.

Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency Budget Vote Debate on 10 June 2022, in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
