Minor sexually assaulted at SanParks Skukuza living quarters

Citizen Reporter

South African National Parks (SanParks) has confirmed that police are investigating an incident of sexual assault involving a minor at its Skukuza Living Quarters.

“SanParks, with deep regret and sadness, confirms that the organisation was made aware of an alleged incident of sexual assault involving a minor recently,” said the organisation in a statement.

Saps investigating after child’s mother reported the incident

“The South African Police Services (Saps) in Skukuza have confirmed having registered a complaint and have transferred the docket to Arconhoek for further handling.”

According to the Saps docket, the incident was reported on 27 August 2022 by the child’s mother.

A doctor examined the child, whose age has not been disclosed, and handed over the findings to the police for further investigation.

SanParks said it had not seen the medical report and has requested the public to respect the rights of the victim and her family and afford them the space to deal with the matter.

“The organisation would like to put it on record that it deplores any act of harassment and abuse against women and children. This appalling act must be condemned in the strongest of terms.”

“SanParks is extremely concerned about how such an incident could have taken place on their property. It is a sensitive matter and we are still investigating the exact circumstances under which the alleged sexual assault took place,” said Kruger National Park managing executive Gareth Coleman.

The Human Capital Management Division in the Park has arranged to counsel for both the mother and the child which is ongoing.

“We are also sensitively looking at the issues raised by the SanParks Women’s Forum in a memorandum handed to management on 8 September in their march against Gender-Based Violence.

“The memorandum makes a series of recommendations for immediate action; which have been shared with the SANParks Board and the Minister,” concluded Coleman.

*Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Kimberley doctor in police custody for allegedly raping two patients