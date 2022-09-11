Jagersfontein Dam burst: three reported dead, homes swept away

Narissa Subramoney

Emergency and Medical Services are responding to a mudslide incident in Jagersfontein.

It’s understood that a dam wall burst to cause a mudslide near the local community.

The road entering Jagersfontein from Bloemfontein is completely flooded by mud.

The DMRE has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein, Free State, whereat flooding occurred as a result of a reported mine dam burst. The Department's inspectors are enroute to the site. Further information thereof will be communicated following investigations.— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) September 11, 2022

At present one person has been reported missing and seven were rescued from the mudslide.

The SABC reports that three people have since died as a result of homes that were swept away.

The community is currently vacating houses nearby the damage.

The department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Nathi Shabangu said its inspectors are currently en route to the site.

More updates will follow as events unfold.

This is a developing story.