Daily news update: Jagersfontein disaster, EMPD officers arrested for murder, Elton Jantjies’ scandalous affair

One person has died and 42 others have been injured after a mine dam in Jagersfontein, Free State collapsed and swept away dozens of houses and cars on Sunday.

It’s understood that early on Sunday, around 6am, the tailings of an abandoned local mine burst open leading to damages to infrastructure, personal property and homes.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma activated the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to assist affected residents in Jagersfontein.

Jagersfontein slime dam causing undetermined damage. Picture – Twitter

Eskom has reported that it has lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein town and township due to the mudslide disaster outside Bloemfontein.

“Four Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop feeder, three customers on the Pompie-Rietkuil feeder and the Jagersfontein Mine are without supply.

“We aim to restore the electricity supply to the mine before the end of the day,” said the parastatal said in a statement.

An EMPD inspector was gunned down in Ivory Park on Monday. File photo for illustration.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The arrests took place on Saturday.

It is alleged that the officers went into a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, on 8 September, where they found four African males.

The reason for seeking out the men has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday delivered the closing address at the EFF’s Gauteng 3rd people’s assembly in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Julius Malema has described the governing African National Congress (ANC) as a used condom that will be dumped at any time.

Malema was addressing the EFF’s People’s Assembly in Gauteng on Sunday.

Malema accused the ANC of misleading residents of Gauteng, citing a promise that was made to residents of Alexandra, north of Johannesburg a few years ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC leader promised residents houses during a campaign trail.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reportedly confirmed she will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of ANC leader in this year’s elective conference scheduled for December.

The Sunday Times reports that Dlamini-Zuma has been approached by party branches to stand for the top position again.

Pictures: Elton Jantjies and Zeenat Simjee / Instagram

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee are to return to South Africa from Argentina where the world champions are on tour.

READ MORE: Springbok Elton Jantjies’ scandalous affair with team dietician

This follows revelations in a Sunday newspaper story that the two spent time in each other’s company at guest houses in Mbombela ahead of a Rugby Championship match last month.

