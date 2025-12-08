48-hour Rand Water maintenance to disrupt water supply in these areas

According to Joburg Water, the work is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability of the city's water network.

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in several areas to prepare for water supply disruptions as Rand Water conducts planned maintenance on the Palmiet system from 13 to 15 December 2025.

The utility announced that the maintenance work will affect multiple systems across the city.

“Rand Water will be conducting maintenance affecting the Palmiet system, which will impact parts of Johannesburg Water’s systems,” the utility said.

Systems affected by maintenance

The maintenance is scheduled to run continuously from 4am on 13 December until 4am on 15 December.

Joburg Water confirmed that several key systems will be impacted during this period, including the Sandton and Midrand systems.

Additional infrastructure that will be impacted includes:

Alexandra Park reservoir;

South Hills tower;

Linksfield; and

Randjieslaagte reservoir.

“No pumping during the duration of the maintenance,” the utility said, indicating that the affected areas should expect significant supply interruptions.

Rand Water maintenance recovery timeline

Joburg Water cautioned that residents should not expect immediate restoration of the normal supply once the maintenance concludes.

“The full recovery of the systems takes several days after the completion of maintenance,” it said.

The extended recovery period means that some areas may continue experiencing water supply challenges beyond 15 December as the systems are gradually brought back to full operational capacity.

Johannesburg Water did not specify exactly how long the recovery process will take, but residents are urged to plan accordingly for potential disruptions extending into the following week.

Multiple Joburg areas to experience water outages

Beyond the Rand Water maintenance, Joburg Water conducts its own essential maintenance work on critical infrastructure.

The utility has warned residents across several regions to prepare for water supply disruptions this week.

The utility announced three separate planned interruptions affecting areas in Regions A, B and D.

The most extensive interruption will affect residents in the northern suburbs, where Joburg Water plans to conduct an assessment of the Linden 1 reservoir bypass line.

The work will impact the Blairgowrie Reservoir supply system, affecting all streets in:

Cresta;

Jackenlee;

Robindale;

Robindale Extension 4;

Robin Hills;

Darrenwood;

Aldara Park;

Randpark Extensions 2, 3, 4 and 5;

Windsor West; and

Windsor Glen.

The interruption is scheduled to run from 9 December at 9am until 15 December at 4pm.

Joburg Water explained that residents in these areas should expect “reduced pressure to no flows due to a dummy to test the bypass system” during this period.

The utility outlined several benefits that residents can expect from the work, including “improved service delivery” and “continuity of water supply and reduction of water losses”.

Joburg Water also indicated the assessment would assist in “planning for future rehabilitation projects” while “potentially reducing unaccounted for water”.

No alternative water supply points have been arranged for the affected areas.

However, the utility confirmed that “residents to be assisted by the operations department” during the outage.

Soweto areas face two-day shutdown for pipe repairs

Furthermore, several Soweto communities will experience a 48-hour water supply outage from 9 December.

This forms part of Joburg Water‘s emergency repairs to damaged infrastructure.

The work will affect all streets in:

Parts of Chiawelo;

Central Western Jabavu;

Dlamini;

Dube;

Jabulani;

Mapetla;

Mofolo;

Moletsane;

Moroka;

Phiri; and

Senaoane.

The outages in these areas will start from 2pm on 9 December until 2pm on 11 December.

The extended shutdown is required for “repairing damaged 600mm steel pipe”, according to Joburg Water.

Residents in the affected areas should expect no water during this period.

The utility noted that the repairs would ultimately lead to “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” for affected communities.

No alternative water arrangements have been announced for Region D at this stage.

Weekend outages

Multiple areas in Region G will experience a four-hour interruption on Saturday, 13 December.

As part of the water utility’s critical maintenance network programme, all streets in the following areas will be affected:

Orange Farm (All extensions);

Drieziek;

Lakeside;

Ennerdale; and

Lawley.

This interruption forms part of Rand Water’s 48 hour maintenance programme.

“However, Daleside pump station which supplies the Orange Farm and Ennerdale/ Lawley systems will only be affected for a period of four hours,” Joburg Water said.

The utility added that this outage will run from 8am to 12pm. “Pumping to continue at full capacity after 12pm.”

During this period, affected residents will have “low pressure or no water due to no pumping”, according to the utility.

