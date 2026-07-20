5 things to know before buying a multivitamin

Is there evidence that a time-release multivitamin offers better absorption or health benefits than a conventional multivitamin?

So, you’re standing in the aisle staring at the massive, almost intimidating supplement shelf. There are multivitamins, immune boosters, minerals and every other health promise imaginable. Name it, and it’s there. And then, to top it off, there are more choices.

Do you buy the standard version or the time-release one? Suddenly, buying a bottle of vitamins feels a lot more complicated than it should and more effort than a spelling bee in Grade 2.

Compared to immediate-release supplements, time-release multivitamins are marketed as a smarter way to deliver vitamins and minerals, releasing nutrients gradually over several hours rather than all at once.

Online, you’ll find plenty of claims that time-release supplements provide a steadier supply of nutrients and may be gentler on the stomach and so on and so forth. Separating marketing from evidence, however, is not always as easy as popping a pill.

Dr Inga Koopmann, Scientific Consultant at supplement manufacturer Doppelherz, said the reality is more nuanced than social media influencers may be posting. Choosing between a standard multivitamin and a time-release version depends on a lot more than decision-juggling at the counter.

Is there evidence that a time-release multivitamin offers better absorption or health benefits than a conventional multivitamin?

Clinical evidence demonstrating superior health outcomes with time-release multivitamins compared with conventional multivitamins remains limited. Our formulation is based on a controlled-release matrix using hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), a polymer commonly used to modify the release characteristics of oral dosage forms. The purpose of this technology is to release nutrients gradually over several hours rather than immediately after ingestion.

Will you actually notice the difference between a time-release and a normal supplement?

A gradual-release formulation can be useful for people who prefer a more sustained delivery of micronutrients throughout many hours. Some people find gradual-release formulations easier to tolerate, particularly when products contain higher amounts of nutrients that can occasionally cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

Dr Inga Koopman said that supplement use is nuanced. Picture Supplied

Are there vitamins or minerals that are not well suited to time-release formulations?

The suitability of a controlled-release formulation depends on the individual nutrient and the intended product concept. Not every vitamin or mineral is expected to benefit equally from prolonged release. For example, the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) depends largely on the presence of dietary fat, while the uptake of some micronutrients is regulated locally by specific physiological transport mechanisms, such as iron absorption.

Controlled-release technology is therefore best regarded as a formulation approach that modifies the release profile of the product rather than one that inherently improves the absorption of every individual nutrient.

Do standard multivitamins waste nutrients?

Micronutrient absorption is tightly regulated and depends on many factors, including the specific nutrient, an individual’s nutritional status and the composition of the meal. Water-soluble vitamins such as vitamin C and most B vitamins cannot be stored extensively in the body, and excess amounts are generally excreted once physiological needs have been met, although there are exceptions, such as vitamin B6. This is one reason why a gradual nutrient release can be a useful formulation approach.

Do multivitamins compensate for a poor diet?

A multivitamin, or food supplements in general, regardless of the release technology, are designed to supplement a balanced diet, not replace it. They can help to ‘fill the gaps’ in nutrition, meaning they can provide micronutrients when dietary intake is insufficient, but they cannot compensate for an overall poor-quality diet or unhealthy lifestyle.