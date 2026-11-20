BMA has intercepted over 500 000 illegal crossings since starting as one authority in April 2023.

Some 43 months and 17 days after the Border Management Agency (BMA) started operating as one authority under one command in April 2023, it has intercepted over 500 000 illegal crossings, including 27 000 people trying to enter the country illegally during the past festive season.

During Easter this year, illegal crossings fell by 24%.

500 000 border entries stopped in 43 months

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the successes are due to the successful integration of multi-agency models.

“Over 1 200 immigration officers who had been deployed at the ports by the department of home affairs have exited the department and become employees of BMA as part of the process of building this integrated agency model,” he said.

“Over 380 individuals came from the department of health to work on the ground with port health and the screening of travellers for infectious diseases.

“Also, 20 have been deployed from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment to be responsible for environmental biosecurity and dealing with issues of endangered species and more.”

Masiapato said BMA also brought in 200 extra border guards in 2022 and another 400 in 2023, along with 50 coastal guards, which brought the total staff complement to 2 600.

“Ultimately, we are supposed to sit at 11 200 staff; that’s why we are operating below 26% as an organisation and know there are at least 8 000 individuals that must still join the BMA ecosystem,” he said.

Need for digitising most of manual processes

Masiapato said during the first conference three years ago, among the issues discussed was the need for digitising most of the manual processes.

“Looking back, a lot has been done in that particular environment. A lot of work has been done by BMA on the front end, working together with Sars on digitisation activities in the border environment.

“Three years ago, we spoke about moving away from a lot of manual activities where many individuals had the authority to take serious decisions on the front end, where corruption was thriving. Today we talk about electric traveller authorisation, something that was fully championed by Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber.”

Masiapato said they were also working on an enhanced control system, moving into facial recognition as the main mechanism when this is deployed.

“This system is already at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport. Then we need to roll it out to the rest of the ports.

“Once we achieve that, we can move away from the traditional approach of stamping passports.

BMA in process of implementing E-gate system at OR Tambo

“In 2024, we spoke about the need to deploy drones into the ecosystem, which was implemented in April 2025. Before the drones, we spent over R1 million a day burning diesel and petrol patrolling the borders,” he added.

Masiapato said they were in the process of implementing the E-gate system at OR Tambo, which will allow citizens to scan through instead of dealing with immigration officers.

The CSIR’s manager of the defence and security cluster, Sepanki Pheto, said borders are not simply geographical lines separating South Africa from its neighbours, but rather strategic national assets.

“Borders face challenges like organised and transactional crimes, illicit transit trafficking of goods and people, illegal immigration and infrastructure crime.

“Technology alone will not secure our borders. We need an integrated border management that takes into account various sciences and technologies that operate together,” he said.

Pheto said the future of border control will be defined by information, intelligence, technology integration and cooperation.