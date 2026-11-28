The top 10 countries of origin for TRN holders were Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Republic of Congo, India, Bangladesh and Lesotho.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has identified 558 650 traffic register numbers (TRNs) that should be cancelled from the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) following an investigation that uncovered irregularities in their issuance and registration.

According to the SIU, the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) held its quarterly meeting this week, where they reviewed progress on implementing corruption prevention, detection, investigations and resolutions (Consequence Management).

SIU on detection

The Border Management Authority (BMA), in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, arrested a BMA official at the Maseru Port of Entry for alleged immigration fraud and corruption involving the unlawful processing of 22 passports.

The BMA further reported that 87% of its officials have submitted vetting applications, including those who have already received security clearance outcomes from the State Security Agency (SSA). The remaining 13% of officials are being followed up to ensure full compliance.

Investigations and Consequence Management

According to the SIU, the BMA provided a detailed progress update on consequence management and disciplinary matters.

During the reporting period, the BMA actively managed 22 disciplinary matters. Of these, 11 were finalised and progressed to the appeal phase, while 11 are still progressing through disciplinary processes, reflecting a 50% finalisation rate.

The BMA said ‘aiding and abetting’ was the most significant misconduct risk currently facing the institution, accounting for 18 of the 22 disciplinary matters (82%).

Of the finalised cases awaiting appeal, 10 relate to aiding and abetting and one to misuse of a state vehicle. Among the active cases, eight relate to aiding and abetting, two to corruption, and one to sexual harassment.

TRNs

The SIU also provided an update on the investigations into the alleged fraudulent issuance of TRNs.

A TRN is the main identification number accepted for road traffic transactions on the eNaTIS for foreigners and organisations that operate as non-legal persons.

The SIU has identified 558 650 TRNs to be cancelled from the NaTIS after an investigation uncovered irregularities in their issuance and registration.

A further 12 000 TRNs issued to churches, welfare and educational organisations were found to be inactive and have also been identified for cancellation.

According to the SIU, 25 660 TRNs were issued to businesses without supporting Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) documentation, requiring further investigation.

About 55 104 TRNs were issued to trusts that are inactive on the NaTIS system.

At least 25 240 TRNs issued to sole proprietorships are also inactive on the system, the SIU said.

“The investigation identified instances where the same cellphone number was used in hundreds of TRN applications, with the nine most frequently used cellphone numbers linked to a combined total of 2,458 applications,” the SIU said.

The SIU also identified registrations of luxury vehicles without any financing arrangements, including 31 Bentleys, 26 Maseratis, 21 Lamborghinis, 14 Ferraris, eight McLarens, and two Aston Martins, worth millions of rand.

The top 10 countries of origin for TRN holders were Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Republic of Congo, India, Bangladesh and Lesotho.

Home Affairs’ investigation

In June, Home Affairs revealed that hundreds of thousands of vehicle permits given to foreign nationals were irregular.

Home Affairs’ investigations cross-referenced over a million TRNs issued by the Road Traffic Management Corporation between January 2000 and July 2023.

All 1 072 258 TRNs were checked against Home Affairs’ visa adjudications system (VAS), national immigration identification system (NIIS), electronic movement control system (eMCS) and movement control system (MCS).

Only 29 653 TRN recipients (2.7%) matched the NIIS, while 747 350 did not match the VAS.

Use of TRNs for government benefits

The SIU investigation uncovered several risks associated with TRN use, including instances where TRN holders applied for benefits from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and the Road Accident Fund (RAF), raising concerns about possible abuse of government-funded services.

The SIU also identified instances where the same passport numbers were linked to different dates of birth, raising concerns about the authenticity of supporting documentation and the possible use of multiple identities.

Entities linked to TRNs were also found registered on the Central Supplier Database (CSD), presenting potential risks relating to compliance and possible fraudulent activities in public procurement.

The SIU called for a centralised monitoring system to track TRN-linked applications across the Department of Transport, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Higher Education, and National Treasury, enabling authorities to detect suspicious patterns more easily.