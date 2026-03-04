News

Gatvol eThekwini resident? Time is running out for you to have your say on how the city can improve

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

4 March 2026

01:48 pm

Community input directly contributes to building a more transparent and future-focused Municipality

Durban city hall, eThekwini municipality. Picture: Facebook

eThekwini residents have until Friday, 6 March, to have their say on how the city can improve their performance.

Residents are urged to make their voices heard by submitting comments on the draft annual report 2024/25.

A chance to question all things shady

EThekwini Council Speaker Councillor Thabani Nyawose has encouraged residents to submit their inputs before the deadline to ensure the final report reflects the priorities of the people it serves.

“The Annual Report is our commitment to honesty, accountability, and improved service delivery, but its true strength lies in the voices of our residents,” he said.

Nyawose stressed how community input drives transparency, strengthens financial stability and ensures that municipal decisions serve the people of the city.

The municipality has been conducting extensive public consultations across all regions with the hope of creating a platform for communities to engage with the draft annual report.

The engagements allow residents to interrogate service delivery challenges and also reflect on the city’s performance during the previous financial year.

Have your say

With the deadline fast approaching, the Municipality urges all residents to seize this final opportunity to help build a stronger, more accountable city.

The report is available online at www.durban.gov.za, as well as at Sizakala Centres and Municipal libraries across Durban.

Residents can also request copies via email at [email protected] or by calling 031 311 4208.

