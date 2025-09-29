A tale of two cities for new broom

Challenge: Pretoria not as dilapidated as joburg...

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has a new leading lady with almost two decades of experience under the belt and energy to service more.

The 46-year-old deputy chief Nana Radebe-Kgiba’s transfer to Tshwane didn’t scare her.

Besides, she has 17 years’ experience under her belt as the spokesperson for the City of Joburg EMS before she started in her new role this month.

“I saw the opportunity to move and took it. I have been in Joburg so long, I know the risks in that area, but coming here is a clean slate.

“I will have to identify risks. It is a privilege to be part of a city that is clean and doesn’t have as many dilapidated buildings like Johannesburg,” she said.

“We know in SA it’s a huge problem, and yes, Pretoria also has those issues, but it has not erupted as much.”

Radebe-Kgiba describes the capital as a different challenge and a new and exciting season in her career, with her new offices right next to the Union Buildings.

“We are in summer, where, in Centurion, we normally have floods at this time of the year. It is also currently veld fire season, so we are encouraging people not to start any fires,” she added.

The difference between Joburg and Tshwane was that the capital was home to several departments and embassies, which makes it a big risk for buildings, Radebe-Kgiba said.

While many residents complain about EMS, one major issue is that people call the wrong number in the case of an emergency – and in the townships, stands are not easily accessible or marked, she said.

“Working with firefighters keeps me motivated. They help people in need. As soon as there is a fire, people run away, while the firefighters run towards it. My passion is communicating those stories.”

The public think when firefighters arrive on scenes, they don’t have feelings.

“They are also people with feelings, and yes, they are there to assist. But there are stories where children drown; it touches you. The people who work here are also fathers, mothers and grandparents.”

Balancing family and duty

Behind the badge, Radebe-Kgiba comes from a big family who loves to get together and go on holiday.

“I am a mom of two kids and a wife, so that’s also a demanding job. I have to drop off my son at school and my daughter is at university.

Radebe-Kgiba said she is easing into her new position at the station and wakes up around 4.30am to be ready and report for duty by 7am.

“But a fire can happen any time, so you always have to be ready.”

Radebe-Kgiba, who was born and bred in Ekurhuleni’s Thokoza, is no stranger to Tshwane and studied at Tshwane University of Technology – Soshanguve, because she had an interest in writing and getting stories out there.

After completing her studies, Radebe-Kgiba worked at the EMS in Joburg and fell in love with the service.

“As a journalist, you see a different story every day you are not stuck doing one thing.”

Radebe-Kgiba has also done her fair share of training to better understand what the workers do out in the field.

She is driven by helping people and one of the key things that has kept her going over the years is debriefing after a scene to talk about what happened.

“The Bank of Lisbon, where one of the Joburg EMS workers died, and the Usindiso fire, where 77 people died, were two such scenes. I have never seen so many dead people in one day.”

Radebe-Kgiba has already spotted a few projects she is excited to start with, including building youth initiatives.

“I am ready to serve the capital.”

