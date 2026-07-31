A wolf in sheep’s clothing: The job scams that traffic South Africans

Victims are promised attractive salaries, free travel and overseas employment, only to be trafficked into intimidation, violence and debt bondage.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has warned citizens about a growing human trafficking method.

False overseas job offers advertised on social media promise high pay, free travel, and legitimate work. Instead, they lead victims across borders into forced criminality.

Those who accept the offers are often moved across the Thailand-Myanmar border. Here, they’re forced to take part in cyber-enabled financial crimes under abusive conditions.

“They are often coerced into recruiting friends and family, which helps traffickers expand their criminal networks,” said Buti Kulwane, the DSD’s Trafficking in Persons Manager.

Rescues and support

Since 2024, the department said, several groups of South African victims have been rescued. They’ve been returned home from scam compounds in Myanmar.

The DSD and its partners have provided psychosocial support, family reunification, and reintegration services to survivors.

“We work closely with DIRCO, SAPS, DPCI, the Border Management Authority, the Department of Home Affairs and civil society organisations to assist survivors,” DSD spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said.

Warnings and advice

The DSD urged young people to verify overseas job offers before accepting them.

“Verify all overseas job opportunities, research employers and recruitment agencies, consult family members and avoid relying solely on information shared on social media,” Godlwana said.

Parents, caregivers, and educators should discuss online recruitment risks with young people and help raise community awareness, the department added.

Government response

The department said it remains committed to preventing trafficking and protecting victims through the National Intersectoral Committee on Trafficking in Persons (NICTIP).

Officials plan to strengthen awareness campaigns and coordinate cross-border responses with international partners.

“Prevention, protection, and prosecution remain our priorities,” the department said.

“We will continue to work with partners to stop traffickers and support survivors.”