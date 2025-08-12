Rental boycotts cripple Ekurhuleni social housing entity – ACDP

The party says the Ekurhuleni Housing Company is collecting significantly less rent that what it is supposed to, which is not sustainable.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says the Ekurhuleni Housing Company (EHC) is on its knees financially due to rental boycotts.

This comes as the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) executed a court order to evict occupants illegally occupying Pharoe Park flats in Germiston on Tuesday.

The block of low-cost rental flats is run by EHC, along with other social housing units in the metro.

Evictions carried out under court order

“The tenants who were recently evicted from Pharoe Park flats in Germiston were removed from the premises after a court order,” ACDP councillor Palesa Yates said in a statement.

“This was not about victimisation, but about the rule of law.”

Yates said instead of collecting 90% or so of rentals, the social housing entity only collects between 20% and 30%.

“Clearly this is unsustainable. As a result, maintenance and the building of new social housing units are put at risk.”

Violent protests erupt after removals

The party also condemned the violent protests that erupted, allegedly in connection with the evictions.

Evicted Pharoe Park residents took to the streets of Germiston after being removed from their homes due to unpaid rent.

In the process, a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at a Home Affairs building, setting it alight.

“Thank God there were no injuries or fatalities,” Yates said.

“We call on the authorities to investigate the cause of the fire which did serious damage to the Germiston Home Affairs building in Odendaal Street. If arson is discovered to be the cause, those responsible must feel the full might of the law.”

EMPD officers subsequently arrested two suspects in connection with the fire, who are believed to be part of the 450 evicted families.

JD Mkhwanazi, EMPD’s acting chief of police, said more suspects are at large.

Temporary Home Affairs service arrangements announced

The Home Affairs building sustained significant damage as a result of the fire and firefighting efforts.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Home Affairs provincial manager Mamokubung Moroke said IDs and passports, along with other documents, were safely locked away.

She said mobile units will be stationed at the Alberton and Boksburg offices to service clients with applications in the meantime.

“As for collections, we are unable to clearly indicate well because the documents are still in the building.”

Moroke said the department will announce where collections can be made as soon as they are able to evacuate what remains in the building.

