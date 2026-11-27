Acsa has welcomed Time magazine's rankings for OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka airports, but its own passenger figures don't match Time's size categories.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has welcomed international recognition for three of its airports, following South African Airways (SAA) being named the seventh-best airline in the world by Time magazine.

OR Tambo International Airport took first place for connections among large airports.

Acsa said in a celebratory statement on Thursday that OR Tambo also placed fifth overall among large airports.

Cape Town International came second among mid-sized airports and King Shaka International placed seventh among smaller airports.

Lanseria International, which is privately operated and falls outside Acsa’s network, placed 16th among smaller airports.

Passenger numbers don’t match

Cape Town handled 11.33 million passengers in the year to March 2026, according to Acsa’s 2025/26 integrated annual report, within Time’s range of 10 million to under 25 million for mid-sized airports.

King Shaka handled 5.62 million, below the 10 million ceiling for smaller airports.

OR Tambo handled 20.08 million in the same year, a figure that would also put it in the mid-sized category. Time’s large airport category starts at 25 million passengers a year. Acsa’s statement did not disclose the passenger total Time used to classify OR Tambo.

Echoing SAA’s sentiment, Acsa chief executive Siphamandla Mthethwa said the rankings gave the company another benchmark.

“No airport earns this kind of recognition on its own,” he said, crediting airlines, government agencies and ground handlers.

Acsa said OR Tambo had exceeded its targets for punctuality and passenger satisfaction in the second quarter of its current financial year. It added that 26 international airlines operated 31 international routes from Cape Town.

Time and Statista released both rankings on 18 November. Both used flight data from aviation analytics firm OAG for the same 12 months, from July 2025 to June 2026.

The data covered more than 30 million flights and included passenger volumes, punctuality and cancellations.

The surveys for both rankings also ran over the same dates in 16 countries, including South Africa. The OAG period ended three months after the March 2026 financial year used for the airport figures above.

SAA faced the same questions

The Citizen previously reported a similar discrepancy in the airline rankings.

Time required airlines to carry at least three million passengers annually. SAA’s 2025 annual report recorded 1 918 719 passengers in the year to March 2025. In May 2026, then acting chief executive Matshela Seshibe reportedly told parliament that passenger numbers had risen to about 2.6 million. If that figure covered the year to March 2026, SAA was still about 400 000 passengers short.

SAA spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini said the airline had not entered the awards.

“Time magazine independently did the survey without inviting airlines to enter,” he said.

The passenger totals Time used to qualify SAA for the airline list and to rank OR Tambo among large airports remain unclear.