Airport safety concerns cloud G20

Insider at Airports Company South Africa says security apparatus is in disarray

Fresh allegations have surfaced against Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) ahead of the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting this month.

An online post, purportedly based on information leaked by an insider, alleged widespread dysfunction within the state-owned entity’s operations, including its security apparatus.

The allegations stretch back to July and claimed insourcing of aviation security personnel at the time caused a collapse of the security mesh within hours of roll-out. That left critical access points unguarded, officers without firearms or communication equipment and uncertified recruits deployed to sensitive areas.

It was also alleged that some employees previously dismissed for misconduct were rehired without vetting and command of security operations at OR Tambo International Airport had to be moved to airport operations management to restore order.

Allegations also suggest that the five-year security insourcing project, introduced as a cost-saving measure, had ballooned into a R2.5 billion cost with an annual wage bill of R500 million, while linking Acsa’s R333 million in irregular expenditure to security procurement.

This is, according to Acsa insiders, substantially more than what outsourced services cost.

Acsa leadership, under CEO Mpumi Mpofu, purportedly downplayed the operational failures at the time.

Allegations included that internal warnings about insufficient training, outdated equipment and non-compliance with aviation safety standards were purportedly ignored.

It was also suggested that politically connected figures were placed in key positions despite lacking aviation expertise and holding questionable credentials.

ALSO READ: G20 glamour masks Jozi’s broken streets

Acsa rejects allegations of security collapse

ACSA Group spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe called questioning Mpofu a direct personal affront.

He said “the CEO and the executive team are leading a strategic modernisation process that positions Acsa for long-term sustainability.”

Forensic investigator and security specialist Brad Nathanson said with much of the country’s public sector struggling to deliver, it would be naïve to believe that Acsa is immune to the same systemic failures.

“The difference,” he said, “is that the consequences of collapse at this level could be far-reaching, particularly with the G20 Summit days away.”

Explosives expert Jimmy Roodt, operations director at Gauntlet Security Solutions, said South Africa’s three main international airport gateways – OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town – were not bomb-safety compliant and alleged they failed to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) standards.

Acsa dismissed Roodt’s concerns and said it was fully compliant to protocols.

Dijoe said the company “categorically rejects any suggestion that aviation security has collapsed or that operations are unsafe”.

He said “day-to-day aviation security operations remain fully functional and compliant with regulatory requirements” and that Acsa continues to rely on both private service providers and its own personnel to ensure continuity.

He confirmed that an investigation was underway into “operational matters arising from the insourcing process”, but declined to provide details.

He said various legacy procurement items were being investigated and, “where necessary, subjected to consequence management. It does not relate to security services. There is no R2.5 billion security disaster as alleged.”

Dijoe said Acsa is investing in infrastructure refurbishments, including major ablution upgrades at OR Tambo, and strengthened cleaning and maintenance contracts, as part of an ongoing facilities management overhaul.

“Our facilities remain compliant with Icao and Sacca standards and our airports continue to operate safely and efficiently,” he said.

However, Roodt said since The Citizen article noting his concerns, nothing had been done.

He said airports remained non-compliant with bomb safety standards and pose a severe risk during any explosive incident.

Department of Transport spokesperson Colleen Msibi told The Citizen that security measures are dealt with at a security cluster level, working together with the ACSA Security team.

“The cluster has updated and assured the government on the state of readiness in that regard.

“With regards to the ACSA finances and procurement, it is a matter that’s within the mandate of the Board. If there are concrete allegations of impropriety, the minister will request the Board to appraise her and the steps being taken in that regard.”

NOW READ: Kubayi apologises to UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after ‘irregular court service’ [VIDEO]