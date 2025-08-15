Acting Police Minister warns against corruption as 1 919 officers graduate nationwide

Cachalia told the graduates to be the officer who sets the right example of a trustworthy policing professional.

New police recruits were delivered a stern warning against corruption during their graduation ceremony in Bhisho on Friday by newly appointed acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

His address came as 849 officers graduated in Bhisho and 1 919 nationwide completed their training under the introductory police development learning programme.

“Just because ‘everyone is doing it’ does not make it right,” Cachalia told the graduating officers.

“Peer pressure is not a defence for misconduct. Corruption, abuse of power, negligence – these things erode public trust and endanger lives.”

His remarks carried particular weight given the recent turmoil in the police service’s leadership ranks.

Political policing crisis backdrop

Cachalia’s warnings follow explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against former police minister Senzo Mchunu during a press briefing on 6 July.

Mkhwanazi publicly accused Mchunu of attempting to dismantle the province’s political killings task team, allegedly to protect individuals connected to politically linked crime syndicates.

The provincial commissioner also claimed that a Gauteng-based drug cartel was influencing a high-level criminal syndicate with connections reaching into the South African Police Service (Saps), the judiciary and other law enforcement agencies.

These allegations have triggered significant institutional responses.

Mchunu has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of a judicial commission of inquiry led by former Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Parliament has also established an ad hoc committee with a 90-day deadline to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims.

Call for integrity

Speaking to the new recruits, Cachalia emphasised the importance of maintaining professional standards despite peer pressure.

“Stand your ground. Be firm in your values. Be the officer who sets the right example of a trustworthy policing professional – not the one who follows the crowd into wrongdoing,” he said.

Saps acknowledged the calibre of the new officers, noting they arrived with qualifications in criminology, policing, forensic investigation, law and other relevant fields.

Saps new graduates warned of challenges ahead

Cachalia painted a sobering picture of the challenges facing South Africa’s police service.

He warned that criminals are becoming increasingly organised, violent and daring.

He noted that the country continues to grapple with high crime levels, including violent crime, gender-based violence and femicide, and organised criminal networks that pose serious threats to community safety.

“You enter into service at a time when our country faces immense challenges,” he told the graduates.

“As the Saps, we have a great task before us – one we dare not fail in. The people of South Africa are looking to us for leadership, protection and justice.”

Mission and responsibility

Cachalia emphasised the gravity of the responsibility now resting with the new officers.

“To the 849 proud men and women standing before us today – congratulations. You have walked a demanding journey and today marks the culmination of six months of rigorous training,” Cachalia said.

He reminded them of their choice to serve.

“You are not here by accident. You are here because you chose to serve. You chose to be counted among those who step forward, not back – even when the danger is great and the path uncertain.”

Cachalia gave the new officers a clear directive on the proper use of their authority and resources.

“You have been given tools of the trade – equipment, training, resources. Use them as intended – not for fear, not for abuse – but to protect, to serve and to uphold the rule of law.

“Do right – not when it is easy, but especially when it is hard. Be in service of our people – not in word only, but in action. Respect every individual’s rights, and never abuse the authority that now rests with you.”

The graduation ceremony occurs amid ongoing investigations that will deliver preliminary findings within three months and a final report within six months.

