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Action SA ‘exposes the rot’ after RAF allegedly paid R29 million to 16 suspended employees

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

9 September 2026

02:57 pm

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The alleged R29 million divided, amounts to an average of R1.82 million per employee, during a period where no work was allegedly being performed.

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MP Alan Beesley from Action SA has alleged that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has paid R29 million to 16 suspended employees.

Beesley labelled it “another shocking failure of governance”, as some have been on suspension since 2024.

Paying millions for nothing

The R29 million divided among them amounts to an average of R1.82 million per employee, during a period when no work was being performed.

“This is an insult to every South African who pays into the RAF through the RAF levy on every litre of fuel and to the 37 000 accident victims who have finalised claims that are waiting for their payouts,” Beesley stated.

He said a written parliamentary reply has revealed that three of the employees had been on suspension for more than a year.

“The RAF has therefore been paying millions of rand in salaries while disciplinary matters drag on and taxpayers foot the bill,” Beesley emphasised.

The Citizen has reached out to the RAF for confirmation of this number and comment on the allegations. Any update will be included, once recieved.

‘RAF is supposed to provide relief’

Beesley emphasised that the RAF is supposed to provide relief to South Africans injured on our roads, not become a taxpayer-funded retirement home for suspended officials.

“This is precisely the culture of dysfunction, waste and impunity that ActionSA has repeatedly exposed at the Road Accident Fund and the installation of a new board has seemed not to remedy the situation,” Beesley noted.

‘The rot will be exposed’

“South Africans deserve a RAF that pays legitimate claims, protects public money and holds employees accountable.

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