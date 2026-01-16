News

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo to hand himself over to police

By Faizel Patel

16 January 2026

Khumalo is accused of assaulting an alleged drug dealer in Ekurhuleni last year.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo to hand himself over to police

Xolani Khumalo. Picture: Twitter

ActionSA says its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, will voluntarily hand himself over to the South African Police Service (Saps).

This follows alleged leaks from within Saps indicating an intention to arrest Khumalo on charges of assault relating to an incident involving an alleged drug dealer in 2025.

The party said this is a case of “rogue police officers” allowing criminals to run amok while harassing those who fight crime.

Police meeting

ActionSA spokesperson Matthew George said that, following reports of Khumalo’s potential arrest, he arranged a meeting with the police to discuss the circumstances of the matter.

“Khumalo agreed to voluntarily hand himself over on Monday, subjecting himself to what is yet another round of harassment in retaliation by criminals for his war on criminality in Ekurhuleni.

“This experience is not new to Khumalo, and South Africans are well aware that corrupt elements within the SAPS too often allow criminals to walk free while targeting those who actively fight crime. This case is no different,” George said.

Drug bust

In 2025, Khumalo was present during a police operation in Katlehong in which the residence of a suspected drug dealer was raided.

Police discovered unlicensed ammunition and arrested the suspect. However, instead of being charged and appearing before a court, the suspect was inexplicably released from custody, and his unlicensed ammunition was returned to him.

George said the suspect subsequently laid a false charge of assault against Khumalo.

“Remarkably, this is what the police are now acting upon. It has since emerged that the suspect is allegedly involved in a drug-dealing racket with members of SAPS, which ActionSA and Khumalo are working with law-enforcement authorities to investigate.”

Solidarity

George said Khumalo became aware of a drug dealer selling drugs to schoolchildren during a recent by-election campaign in Etwatwa.

“Through Khumalo’s contacts, the suspect was apprehended in possession of drugs but was subsequently never charged, once again illustrating the rot in our criminal justice system that allows criminals to go free while those who fight crime are harassed.”

George said ActionSA will join Xolani Khumalo on Monday in solidarity with him.

