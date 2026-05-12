ActionSA to lay charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly lying about amount of money stolen from Phala Phala

This comes amid reports that millions of rand more were stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm than was allegedly declared by him.

ActionSA says it will formally lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly lying about the money stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.

This follows reports that millions of rand more were stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm than he declared and was initially believed, following a police investigation which found that at least R15 million – instead of roughly R10 million – was taken.

Forensic analysis findings

A police forensic analysis found that R8.2 million was deposited into bank accounts linked to one of the Phala Phala burglary suspects, Imanuwela David, starting days after the break-in and theft of Ramaphosa’s US dollars, according to News24.

David allegedly spent an estimated R6.7 million on cars in cash transactions and handed $30 000 (R540 000) to a driver who had transported him and other suspected burglars from Rustenburg to Gauteng overnight.

In total, police have been able to connect David to cash deposits or direct cash transactions – including dollar-denominated dealings – totalling nearly R15 million in 2020 and 2021 alone.

Charges

ActionSA National chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party’s leadership will lay charges against Ramaphosa at the South African Police Service (Saps) Bela-Bela Police Station on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at 12pm.

“These charges will include a violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 (PRECCA) for deliberately not disclosing the amount of money which was stolen. According to reports, the value of funds stolen is at least R15 million. Not the reported R10 million, or $580 000 (R8.75 million at the time of the burglary).

“ActionSA will also lay charges of perjury and fraud for making a false statement on the precise amount of money stolen. The political landscape has shifted, Beaumont said.

Phala Phala

Phala Phala is back in the spotlight after last week’s Constitutional Court ruling.

The Constitutional Court has sent the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa to proceed.

Resignation

Amid calls for him to resign following the apex court’s ruling, Ramaphosa said in a national address on Monday evening that he will proceed with his 2022 plan to challenge the independent panel’s findings in the Phala Phala matter.

He insisted he would not resign, saying: “Since a criminal complaint was laid against me in June 2022, I have consistently maintained that I have not stolen public money, committed any crime, nor violated my oath of office.

“I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign. To do so would be to pre‑empt a process defined by the constitution.”

Calls for accountability

Ramaphosa’s decision to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report has drawn sharp condemnation from the EFF, which has accused him of exploiting legal mechanisms to evade accountability.

Beaumont said the party wants accountability.

“The ANC no longer holds a majority in parliament. We will continue pursuing accountability through all available constitutional mechanisms to ensure that no one, including the president, is above the law.”

Wednesday’s formal laying of charges will be led by ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni MP, and Limpopo provincial chairperson Victor Mothemela.