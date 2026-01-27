Ad hoc committee hears complaints about absence of MPs and Paul O’Sullivan

The committee is racing to complete its work before its 20 February deadline.

Private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and several MPs were absent when parliament’s ad hoc committee resumed hearings on Tuesday.

The committee reconvened at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town, but O’Sullivan failed to appear despite being expected to testify.

His absence follows an ongoing disagreement with the committee over the format of his testimony.

O’Sullivan has maintained that he is only willing to testify virtually, a position the committee has repeatedly rejected in favour of an in-person appearance.

Currently in the United Kingdom (UK), O’Sullivan has stated that even if he were in South Africa, he would still refuse to appear in person.

He has also dismissed claims that his stance is related to threats to his life.

Ad hoc committee resumes hearings

With the committee’s deadline set for 20 February, chairperson and ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane said contingency plans had already been put in place in anticipation of O’Sullivan’s failure to attend.

Lekganyane said the committee has limited time to complete its work.

“If we come to an agreement that something must happen, it has to happen.

“The committee met last week Monday and made the decision that if we don’t get Mr Paul O’Sullivan these civil society organisations must be made to appear today,” he said.

MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo raised concerns about whether sufficient steps were being taken to compel O’Sullivan’s attendance, calling for a subpoena.

“I don’t know if that’s happening or it’s not happening,” Nomvalo said.

His party colleague, MK MP David Skosana, went further, sharply criticising O’Sullivan’s refusal to appear.

“This white supremacy should not be tolerated. All of the witnesses were here.

“He must appear, and if he doesn’t want to, let’s do everything in the book to have him here,” Skosana said.

Watch ad hoc committee below:

ANC MP Khusela Sangoni-Diko said the committee had already agreed on how to proceed should O’Sullivan eventually testify, highlighting that his evidence could still be incorporated later in a supplementary report.

Absentee MPs spark tension

Earlier in the meeting, Nomvalo also voiced his dissatisfaction over the absence of several MPs from Tuesday’s proceedings.

Lekganyane confirmed that the committee had received “numerous apologies” for the week’s hearings, warning that the situation could hamper the committee’s work.

He said EFF leader Julius Malema, ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and ANC MP Xola Nqola were unavailable on Tuesday due to “organisational commitments”, while ANC MP Thokozile Sokanyile had a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Albert Mncwango, Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls, EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) MP Wouter Wessels were expected to arrive late.

Lekganyane further indicated that Malema would also miss Wednesday’s meeting, as well as Friday’s session, along with Mathys.

Four committee members will not be able to attend Thursday’s hearing due to an oversight visit relating to their work on the portfolio committee on justice.

“The likelihood or the look of things now is that the committee may only have today and tomorrow to do its work until we come back next week,” he said.

Lekganyane highlighted that MPs had agreed that the committee’s final hearing for witness testimonies would take place on 6 February.

“In the event that date doesn’t materialise, the committee will then have to look at how we use the time optimally to ensure that we cover all the work that is remaining.”

‘We can’t roll a red carpet for unjustifiable excuses’

Meanwhile, Nomvalo stressed that the committee had only two weeks left to conclude its work.

“We can’t weaken the work of this committee towards the end, so it must be reprimanded.

“I think in future, apologies from each organisation should not be more than two because we also have organisational commitments,” he said.

Sangoni-Diko defended MPs who were unable to attend, arguing that members should not be reprimanded for submitting apologies.

“Parties must be allowed to make their internal arrangements and ensure members, as they see fit, are able to submit apologies when they need to,” she said.

Nomvalo rejected that view, insisting that repeated absences undermined the committee’s mandate.

“We can’t roll a red carpet for unjustifiable excuses. We maintain the position.

“It’s wrong, especially towards the end of the work of this committee, to have apologies from members of a party; we don’t want to be part of that kind of tradition.”

He added that at least one MP from each party should attend meetings.

“People were making all sorts of commitments here when we were beginning our work. Others were even saying they are prepared to work on weekends; now the work is here, people are giving excuses.

“What is happening here today is undesirable, and we are condemning it as the MK party to say you can’t have a committee with many members who are not present.

“If you endorse it, endorse it on your own; we are not part of it.”

