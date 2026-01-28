Ad hoc committee moves to subpoena Brown Mogotsi after Paul O’Sullivan snub

The committee faces increasing time pressure, with only two weeks remaining to complete its work.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee has decided to subpoena alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi after he refused to comply with a request to appear before its inquiry.

The decision was taken during the committee’s public hearings at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on Wednesday, as members expressed growing frustration over repeated refusals by key individuals to testify.

The inquiry was expected to hear evidence this week from private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

However, O’Sullivan declined to testify in person, citing concerns for his personal safety.

Brown Mogotsi clashes with ad hoc committee

Mogotsi has similarly resisted appearing before the committee, insisting that parliament cover the cost of his private security before he agrees to testify.

“Mr Mogotsi is not in a position to appear before the committee tomorrow.

“If you remember, chair, Mr Mogotsi demanded that we should provide him with protection,” the committee’s secretary, Vhonani Ramaano told MPs.

Ramaano revealed that Mogotsi rejected an offer of security from the Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS), insisting on arranging his own protection.

“The offer he was given is that he can come to Cape Town and then as soon as he lands, there will be escorts. Mr Mogotsi refused that offer, he says he doesn’t want to be protected by people he doesn’t know.”

ALSO READ: Ad hoc committee hears complaints about absence of MPs and Paul O’Sullivan

Mogotsi also demanded that parliament pay for his security for a full week.

“Yesterday, I contacted him so we could book flights for him. I requested him to provide me with his ID number so I can arrange flights and accommodation for him.

“He told me that he will not give me that unless the security detail that he wants is in place,” Ramaano added.

Ad Hoc Committee on Allegations by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi – update by Mr Vhonani Ramaano on the appearance of Mr Brown Mogotsi. He will not be appearing tomorrow as he insists on his own security detail paid for by Parliament. @ParliamentofRSA @SAPoliceService ⁦ pic.twitter.com/pyDRgrKvcX January 28, 2026

Ramaano further indicated that Mogotsi’s lawyer had been under the impression that his client would arrive in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if he bought his own flight tickets or what, but he never indicated to me that he was coming so there is that confusion.”

MPs push for subpoena

MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo said the committee must act quickly to compel Mogotsi’s attendance.

“We developed an instrument for this committee that we’ll use for our protection. The terms of reference are clear on what must happen in instances such as this.

“This is a sign of refusal by Mogotsi. The only thing the legal team must do is subpoena him to come here,” Nomvalo said.

He expressed confidence in parliament’s security services.

“We have confidence that parliament can’t sell us out as easy like that.”

READ MORE: ‘Stop being a coward’: Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee meeting descends into chaos

Committee chair and ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane stressed that issuing a subpoena is a process that cannot happen immediately.

“The decision of this meeting is that the witness must be subpoenaed,” Lekganyane later added.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys criticised the ongoing delays, highlighting the committee has been “extremely patient”.

“We have been undermined by Paul O’Sullivan and parliament has done nothing about it. It’s been over two months now,” she said.

Mathys argued Mogotsi should have been subpoenaed long ago.

Watch ad hoc committee below:

She also voiced concern for members of the public who did not show up to make oral submissions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Why are the witnesses not here? Whose fault is it?” she asked.

The EFF MP emphasised that the committee needed to take the public participation very serious.

“Is parliament incapable of just arranging for people to come and appear before us because this committee is just degenerating terribly now,” she said, demanding answers.

Parliamentary legal advisor, Andile Tetynana, indicated that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza is expected to decide by Friday whether to approve a subpoena compelling O’Sullivan to appear before the committee.”

Deadline

The committee faces increasing time pressure, with only two weeks remaining to complete its work.

The inquiry’s deadline was originally set for 31 October 2025 before being extended to 28 November 2025. It has since been brought forward to 20 February 2026.

Members of parliament have, however, set an internal target of 6 February to conclude public hearings, allowing time to begin compiling the committee’s final report.

NOW READ: Ad hoc committee told NPA, Hawks can’t deal with corruption and independent body should be set up