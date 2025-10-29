Cat Matlala, Brown Mogotsi on witness list as ad hoc committee faces time crunch

The committee must complete its work by 28 November.

The parliamentary ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference in South Africa’s justice system has updated its list of witnesses expected to testify.

Members of the committee met at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Wednesday, to discuss the next steps in the inquiry.

The meeting followed testimony from six witnesses, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose initial allegations sparked the investigation.

ALSO READ: ‘Mkhwanazi knows in his conscience’: Mchunu insists he’s not a criminal, says he knows Brown Mogotsi

So far, those who have appeared before the committee include Mkhwanazi, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, former Police Minister Bheki Cele, suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, and Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale.

The committee – recently granted an extension until 28 November – had initially listed at least 30 potential witnesses.

These included President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, Mchunu’s chief of staff Cedric Nkabinde, Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, and former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya.

Ad hoc committee considers witness list

During Wednesday’s session, members deliberated on who should be called next following Mathale’s appearance the previous day.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse told MPs that the legal team had identified some witnesses who might not need to testify in person and could instead submit written statements.

He explained that certain witnesses were currently unavailable – among them Khumalo, who fell ill earlier this month.

Arendse noted that Khumalo is expected to resume giving evidence before the Madlanga commission next week.

“We understand that he is going to be called by the commission probably from next week and give evidence for two to three weeks. We also not sure about his medical condition,” Arendse said.

ALSO READ: Cele claims Mchunu sought funding from Matlala for future presidency bid

Arendse proposed that Nkabinde testify on 13 and 14 November, and that South African Police Service (Saps) chief financial officer (CFO) Puleng Dimpane be called to provide information about the funding of the political killings task team (PKTT).

He added that Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Imtiaz Fazel was “not cooperating” with the committee due to his suspension.

Ramaphosa suspended Fazel pending a decision in an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence into his conduct.

It was suggested that he be summoned to appear on 21 November.

Watch the meeting below:

The legal team also proposed that North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi testify on 18, 19, and 20 November.

Other proposed witnesses include forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is currently in custody for attempted murder.

“Richard Mdluli has actually requested us to call him, but we can’t accommodate him,” Arendse said, adding that he believed Lebeya did not need to be called.

Mkhwanazi is expected to return to clarify why he withdrew his allegations against Cele and to respond to other claims.

MPs deliberations

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP David Skosana suggested that Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo submit a written statement rather than appear in person.

He also questioned the need to call Cachalia since he has only been in office for three months.

“We are going to ask the same questions we asked the other witnesses,” Skosana said.

ANC MP Nqola Xola argued that Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili should testify in person, as she was acting in Masemola’s position when Mchunu issued a letter disbanding the PKTT.

ALSO READ: Sibiya explains how he knows Brown Mogotsi and Cat Matlala

MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo questioned the scheduling of certain witnesses and proposed shortening the allocated time slots to speed up proceedings.

“What we desire is having different witnesses every day from Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday because we are running out of time; so that we can quickly finish the list of witnesses.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Leigh-Ann Mathys supported calling acting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department head Julius Mkhwanazi, who is accused of fitting Matlala’s vehicles with blue lights.

Ashley Sauls, Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP, called for investigating officer William Kunene – who is probing Mchunu – and whistle-blower Patricia Mashale to appear before the committee. The proposal was supported by other MPs.

Security measures

The committee’s chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, confirmed that both Cachalia and Boshielo would remain on the list of witnesses scheduled to testify next week.

In addition, Fazel would be subpoenaed if he is reluctant to appear.

Lekganyane described Matlala as a “category A” witness, emphasising that arrangements would need to be made to facilitate his appearance since he is incarcerated.

“They are the ones who will respond to us and tell us that they are able to bring him here,” he said.

The ANC MP also stressed the need for proper security measures, noting the importance of preventing any potential escape “in our presence”.

He also warned that the committee might not finish its work by its new deadline to consider public submissions.

NOW READ: Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to remain behind bars