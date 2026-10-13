Tobacco tycoons Mazzotti and Sayed deny reports of home raids

Speculation about the raid followed months of intense public scrutiny surrounding the two businessmen at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Lawyers for Carnilinx CEO Adriano Mazzotti and director Mohammadh Sayed have denied reports that police raided their homes or properties.

Reports emerged that the South African Police Service (Saps) allegedly raided the tobacco tycoons’ homes on Monday 12 October 2026.

Speculation about the raid followed months of intense public scrutiny of the two businessmen during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

‘No raid’

The commission has been investigating a web of communications, alleged tax evasion, and tender dealings involving Carnilinx, senior Saps Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan and EFF leader Julius Malema.

However, the duo, through their lawyers, have denied that police raided their homes.

“We note the speculation concerning alleged police raids on the homes of our clients, Mr Mohammadh Sayed and Mr Adriano Mazzotti.

“We state unequivocally that no such raid took place at either client’s home today or any time recently at any property owned by them,” the lawyers said.

Misleading

The lawyers added that the raid claims are “false and misleading”.

“We are consulting with our clients regarding any false or misleading posts and articles that have been published. We reserve their rights in the strongest terms, including the right to institute legal proceedings against those responsible for any false or misleading posts and/or articles,” the lawyers said.

Illicit tobacco

In July, allegations of illicit tobacco trading involving Carnilinx came under renewed scrutiny at the Madlanga commission following alleged admissions made by Mazzotti.

Evidence leader Adila Hassim introduced a “voluntary submission” from Mazzotti, which the commission’s legal team received.

Objections

In his letter, Mazzotti raised objections to claims made in an affidavit by commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, arguing that they were damaging to Carnilinx.

The Madlanga commission heard that Mazzotti’s admissions formed part of a confidential 2014 settlement with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

In the affidavit presented to the commission, Mazzotti admitted to unlawful tobacco imports, manufacturing cigarettes “off the books”, conducting illegal surveillance of Sars officials and paying R800 000 in cash to a legal adviser believed to have influence over Sars officials.