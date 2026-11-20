Mashatile said the continent stood at a crossroads as artificial intelligence.

Africa cannot afford to remain a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere and must start building and exporting its own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions if it wants to compete in the global economy, Deputy President Paul Mashatile warned.

Addressing the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards on Thursday, Mashatile said the continent stood at a crossroads as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, economies and labour markets worldwide.

Innovators

Mashatile said South Africa cannot afford to remain consumers of technologies developed elsewhere.

“We must become innovators, builders and exporters of AI solutions that respond to African realities and compete globally,” he said.

The deputy president said Africa’s challenge was no longer a lack of potential but a failure to convert that potential into prosperity.

“The question is no longer whether Africa has potential, but whether we have the collective vision, determination and political will to translate that potential into prosperity.”

AI

Mashatile described AI as one of the most transformative forces reshaping the global economy, saying it offered Africa an opportunity to accelerate growth, tackle development challenges and create entirely new industries.

“AI is already driving productivity, growth and competitiveness across industries. For Africa, it presents an opportunity to address development challenges, create new industries and open up markets.”

Youth population

He urged business leaders to invest aggressively in digital infrastructure, innovation and skills development, warning that those who fail to embrace technological change risk being left behind.

The deputy president also highlighted Africa’s growing youth population as a unique advantage, noting that the continent is expected to account for about 85% of global workforce growth by 2050.

“This presents us with a historic demographic advantage. But it will only become a dividend if we equip young people with the necessary skills and knowledge,” he said.

Free trade

Mashatile also renewed calls for the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying stronger regional integration, infrastructure investment and cross-border trade would be critical to unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

“It should not be easier, faster or cheaper to trade with markets outside our continent than with our neighbours.”