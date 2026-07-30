Africa’s youth optimism peaks, but demand jobs, clean government and real democracy

South Africa and Kenya remain among the most pessimistic, with majorities saying the continent is moving in the wrong direction.

Africa’s youth are more optimistic about their countries and economies than at any point since the pandemic, but the 2026 African Youth Survey warns leaders that this “delivery generation” will no longer accept slogans without jobs, clean government and democracy that reflects African realities.

The latest African Youth Survey, commissioned by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation and conducted by PSB Insights, interviewed 4 901 young Africans aged 18 to 24 across 16 countries in March 2026.

It is the largest edition yet of the recurring survey, which was launched in 2020 to give governments, business, civil society, and the media a rigorous understanding of the views of Africa’s rising generation.

Africa’s rising generation

The survey showed that Africa’s rising generation is showing renewed confidence in their future, with optimism levels at their highest since Covid‑19, according to the 2026 African Youth Survey released in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Yet the findings caution that this optimism is not a vote of confidence in the status quo, but a demand for urgent delivery on employment, accountability, and governance.

It found that 47% of respondents believe their country is moving in the right direction, up from 30% in 2024, while 45% say their national economy is improving, compared with 26% two years ago.

Cost of living

The cost‑of‑living crisis remains the single biggest issue affecting the continent, cited by 27% of respondents.

Job creation (27%) and reducing government corruption (25%) top the list of priorities for Africa’s youth.

“Do not mistake this optimism for satisfaction. It is not a vote of confidence in the status quo. It is a warning,” said Ivor Ichikowitz, Chair of the Foundation. “This is a generation that wants delivery, not slogans. The age of speeches without delivery is over.”

South Africa

The survey highlights striking rebounds in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Zambia, where confidence in national direction has surged.

By contrast, South Africa and Kenya remain among the most pessimistic, with majorities saying the continent is moving in the wrong direction.

Democracy continues to enjoy strong support, with 73% saying it is always preferable. However, 56% believe Western‑style democracy is unsuitable for Africa and call for a new African model that prioritises unity, stability, and delivery.

“Young Africans still strongly support equality before the law, elections, and freedom of speech,” Ichikowitz noted.

“What they reject is imported institutions that fail to deliver dignity, opportunity and accountability.”

Unemployment

The findings also reveal that unemployment and poverty are seen as the biggest threats to safety, with 56% saying job creation should be governments’ top priority for improving security.

Ichikowitz said for Africa’s youth, “unemployment is not just an economic challenge – it is a governance and stability challenge.”

Further Key African Youth Survey 2026 data: