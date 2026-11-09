AI must create jobs, not deepen South Africa’s unemployment crisis – deputy labour minister

Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies were transforming the workplace.

South Africa’s transition to artificial intelligence (AI) must create jobs, not deepen unemployment.

This is according to Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, who urged government and the private sector to work together to ensure workers have the skills needed for the rapidly changing digital economy.

Technology

Addressing the Huawei South Africa Core Supplier Convention 2026 in Sandton, Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies were transforming the workplace, creating both opportunities and challenges for businesses and employees alike.

“Technology alone does not build an economy; people do,” the deputy minister said.

She stressed that while AI can boost productivity, innovation and economic growth, South Africa must invest heavily in skills development, reskilling and upskilling to ensure workers are not left behind.

“People must not fear that they are going to be replaced by machines. This is why skilling and reskilling are so important. We must prepare our workforce for the changing world of work and ensure that workers are equipped to adapt to new technologies,” she said.

Unemployment

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala noted that South Africa’s persistently high unemployment rate, particularly among young people, makes collaboration between government and industry essential.

Despite high joblessness, she said thousands of vacancies in digital and technology-related occupations remain unfilled because employers cannot find workers with the required skills.

She called for closer alignment between the country’s Post-School Education and Training system and industry demands, with greater emphasis on practical, industry-relevant training and lifelong learning.

The deputy minister also stressed that women, young people and persons with disabilities must be included in the country’s digital transformation journey to ensure the benefits of technological advancement are shared more broadly.

National development plan

She said the government’s employment agenda, outlined in the National Development Plan Vision 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan, aims to create or sustain 3.8 million jobs and work opportunities during the current administration.

“Building a future-ready workforce is a responsibility that government cannot shoulder alone. It requires robust and action-oriented partnerships between the public and private sectors,” she said.

“AI should be a force for good, shaped by our values and designed to work for the many, not the few,” she said.