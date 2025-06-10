AIID probes cause of two plane crashes that claimed three lives

The aircraft had formed a part of a loose formation that departed from the Virgina Airport in Durban to Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) has been tasked with investigating two aircraft crashes that claimed the lives of three people in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

On Sunday night, a light aircraft with three people onboard went missing and was recovered on Monday.

Plane crash

The three aircraft had formed a part of a loose formation that departed from the Virginia Airport in Durban to Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria, intending to refuel at the Ladysmith Airport in northern KZN.

AIID spokesperson Sisa Majola said that since the Ladysmith Airport lacked night facilities, the three aircraft diverted to nearby Greytown Airport.

“The first accident occurred when a Piper Cherokee (Registration: ZS-CZU) crashed into bushy terrain on approach to the Greytown Airport. The two pilots on board were not injured, but the aircraft was damaged. A second aircraft landed safely.”

Third aircraft crash

Majola said on Monday morning, 9 June 2025, that an official search was underway for the third aircraft, a ZS-KF.

“That concluded with the wreckage being located in Greytown by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre team. The three occupants on board were declared dead by the South African Police Service.

“The AIID investigators have been dispatched to both sites to collate evidence, where a preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the day of the accident,” Majola said.

The AIID extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Joburg aircraft crash

Last week, a pilot was killed and a passenger injured in a light aircraft crash in Johannesburg. The accident occurred in Lanseria at about 10am.

Majola stated that the aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport (FALA) and crashed moments after takeoff.

Majola said the aircraft crashed within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.

“There were two on board the aircraft (pilot and passenger), with the pilot fatally injured. The passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

“AIID has dispatched investigators to the site. A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the date of this accident,” Majola said.

The AIID extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the pilot and the injured passenger.

