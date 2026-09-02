Airlink withdraws FNB Stadium flyover application as SACAA investigates Cape Town stunt

Airlink withdrew its third flypast application for FNB Stadium after two Embraer jets performed low a flyover before Springboks Test.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirms it is investigating Airlink’s flypast at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium after reviewing the flight data, as the airline withdrew its third planned flypast application for this weekend.

South Africa has been making headlines internationally since Saturday when two Airlink Embraer 190 passenger jets performed what many critics described as one of the lowest flyovers yet recorded – just 12m above the Cape Town stadium’s roof.

SACAA investigating Airlink’s flyover at Cape Town stadium

The flyover happened before the kick-off of the second Test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

In a statement on Wednesday, SACAA said South Africa has one of the most sought-after aviation talents in the world.

“As a country, we remain proud of the 0% record in fatal accidents in the commercial airline operations space for over four decades,” the aviation regulator said.

“This is a record we intend to uphold well into the future, and it is therefore critical that we interrogate this past weekend’s events with clear minds and data at our disposal to determine if there were any safety concerns which warrant a review, as we seek to continuously strengthen our safety standards.”

On Sunday, Airlink said it carefully planned and rehearsed the flyover with guidance, approval and support from SACAA and Air Traffic Navigation Services for a safe flyover.

SACAA said that after the flypast, it started ongoing compliance verifications and confirmed some information.

Flypast applications approved

According to the authority, Airlink submitted three applications for flypasts related to the rugby matches, and Saturday was the second application.

The aviation regulator said the applications were filed in accordance with the regulatory provisions governing non-passenger or cargo-carrying flights conducted under the provisions of Part 91.06.32.

The first flypast happened on 22 August in Johannesburg and the second on 29 August, following SACAA’s approval.

According to the authority, for the second flyover, Airlink submitted the application with supporting documentation applicable to such operations.

“The necessary processes, including the practice flight in a simulator in preparation for the Saturday flight and a safety briefing, were conducted ahead of the operation as required by the regulations,” the SACAA said.

“This was approved by the regulator, in line with the requirements for Special Air Events.”

Analysing flight data

Videos of the planes appearing to skim the stadium roof went viral and prompted debate among aviation enthusiasts, international news and social media users.

SACAA said these media discussions prompted it to start compliance verification, contact Airlink, obtain the Flight Data Recording downloads and other additional requirements.

The aviation regulator has begun its analysis process and has requested additional information from the operator to reach an informed position.

Once the assessment is complete, SACAA will provide Airlink with a comprehensive report containing recommendations.

Further, the authority confirmed that on Wednesday, Airlink said it was withdrawing its application for approval for the third flypast that was planned for this coming weekend at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

“The SACAA, as the safety net of the South African skies, gives the public the assurance that aviation safety and security compliance will always remain paramount and is not negotiable,” the regulator said.

SA’s high aviation safety standards must be upheld – SACAA

South Africa is ranked seventh globally and first in Africa for its aviation safety standards by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations specialised agency on civil aviation safety and security.

“This is achieved with a culture of compliance and a South African aviation industry that prioritises aviation safety and security,” SACAA said.

Meanwhile, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, who was at the stadium during the flyover, backed Airlink.

He said it was laughable to see aviation experts going on about the airline’s flyover.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie hailed South Africa’s pilots.

“It’s a well-known fact that we have the best pilots in the world; that was spectacular. Next time, I will ask the pilots to land on the field. Prepare to be amazed further,” McKenzie said.