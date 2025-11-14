Airport safety expert lays criminal charges against aviation authorities

Jimmy Roodt alleges systemic safety failures at SA airports and takes legal action against Acsa, Sacaa and Minister Creecy.

Despite being ignored, detained and threatened by authorities, explosive safety expert Jimmy Roodt said he has started laying criminal charges against Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) and their chief executives, Mpumi Mpofu and Poppy Khosa respectively.

He also plans to formally lay charges against Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

The conduct of Acsa and Sacaa, as overseen by Creecy, breaches several laws, including the Civil Aviation Act, the Civil Aviation Security Regulations of 2011, the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the international standards contained in ICAO Annex 17 and Doc 8973, Roodt said.

Explosives expert warns of major safety risks at SA airports

It pertains to the believed safety transgressions.

Roodt submitted a detailed affidavit that sets out what he believes are systemic and unlawful safety failures at King Shaka, OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports.

Roodt asks Saps to open a criminal docket against the companies and leadership, conduct urgent site inspections, seize Acsa and Sacaa records and refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority.

In his affidavit, Roodt also alleged years of ignored warnings have left SA’s major airports dangerously exposed.

“I wanted to report my knowledge of these crimes arising from my experience and specialised qualifications as a bomb and explosives expert,” he said.

If authorities failed to act and a device exploded at an airport without health and safety procedures corrected, “such failure will be tantamount to becoming accomplices”, he said.

“Catastrophic non-compliance”

The Citizen reported last month that Roodt had flagged the collapse of what he called the “first tier” of bomb threat mitigation at malls, venues and airports. That means the actual facility and its personnel.

He warned then evacuation plans and signage were based on fire codes, rather than blast safety protocols.

SA’s airports were in “catastrophic non-compliance with international standards” and the system had now reached a point where “facts from an expert can no longer be ignored”, he said.

Roodt has tried for some time to have his concerns actioned on through the correct channels.

He was arrested a fortnight ago and detained for 48 hours by police without being charged.

He visited Nasrec, one of the key G20 summit sites, as a bomb evacuation safety expert. He was arrested for trespassing, despite having signed in at the security checkpoint.

Arrested and detained for 48 hours without being charged

He provided his identity details, declared his purpose and followed every access protocol required to enter, Roodt said. He entered lawfully, yet was later accused of trespassing.

He was taken into the Nasrec G20 joint operations command room where he was kept for “about eight to 10 hours” without food, water, bathroom access or his phone.

About 40 senior officers, including generals and brigadiers from intelligence and Crimes Against the State, allegedly hurled insults during an interrogation.

“They were accusing me of many things with all agreeing that I am a rubbish,” Roodt claimed.

He alleged a senior officer told colleagues they “must sort him out” because he was “causing them problems” after speaking to media.

Roodt was taken to Booysens police station and claimed officers later attempted to transfer him secretly to John Vorster Square without recording it.

Safety in danger after threats

He never appeared in court the next morning because “some higher up authority made sure I did not appear”, leaving his attorney shuttling between the station and the court.

He said he was released on his own recognisance that evening and threats made to him and his family during the ordeal left him believing his safety was in danger.

A statement by government at the time called his ordeal a “stunt”.

Roodt said the matter could not be delayed any further and in the wake of his experiences, opted to file the complaints.

“Immediate investigation is critical,” he said. Spokesperson for the department of transport Collen Msibi said that the department had not been made aware of Roodt’s complaint yet.