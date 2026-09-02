Airport systems a worry as key controls at OR Tambo reach end of days – source

Questions mount over OR Tambo after claims its ILS approaches expire this week with no recertification flight scheduled.

An alleged presidential plane diversion last week cast fresh attention on the state of Gauteng’s instrument flight procedures, as an insider claimed several airports remain without important approaches and departures, while OR Tambo International Airport faces fresh questions over key systems due to reach the end of their validity within days.

A source inside Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) told The Citizen SA1, the presidential aircraft, had to divert from Air Force Base Waterkloof during low cloud and instrument meteorological conditions because no instrument approach was available.

Alleged residential plane diversion because no instrument approach available

ATNS neither confirmed nor denied the diversion.

“Air Force Base Waterkloof is a military facility and falls outside ATNS’ responsibility for the management of instrument approach procedures,” spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said.

It was consequently “not able to comment on the availability or status” of procedures at the base or the reasons for any diversion.

The alleged incident comes as questions continue over instrument procedures at OR Tambo, Lanseria and Wonderboom.

The source claimed more than half of OR Tambo’s instrument departure procedures remained unavailable, with only two departures available on Runway 21 and two on Runway 03. ATNS disputed the extent of the problem.

Instrument procedures unavailable – source

“The OR Tambo International Airport currently has a total 8 standard terminal arrival routes [Stars] and 4 standard instrument departures [SIDs] available with an additional SID available from next month,” Phasiwe said.

However, ATNS confirmed one of those four departures cannot presently be used. “One of the SIDs is not in use as it has a specified codependence on the IBGUGB Star which has not been published yet.” No clarification on what the latter is, was provided.

More concern emerged on Sunday, when Fly Africa private Facebook group moderator Duncan Gillespie claimed the validity of instrument landing system (ILS) approaches for OR Tambo’s runways 03 Left and 21 Right expires today, followed by Runways 03 Right and 21 Left next Monday.

An ILS is a ground-based navigation system that guides aircraft towards a runway, particularly during poor visibility. Gillespie claimed no calibration flight or recertification was scheduled or planned.

ATNS, however, said: “ATNS has maintained the applicable instrument approach procedures, and instrument approach capability remains available”.

Lanseria ILS unsuable

The source also claimed Lanseria airport’s ILS was unusable and that Wonderboom had no instrument approach available. ATNS rejected the statement on Lanseria. Phasiswe said Lanseria’s ILS was being replaced but aircraft retained another means of making an instrument approach.

“An alternative global navigation satellite system (GNSS) approach procedure for Runway 25 is available and provides instrument approach capability while the ILS replacement is being addressed,” he said.

“The current published Lanseria ILS approach procedure has been maintained.” ATNS did not answer The Citizen’s specific question about the status of Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.

Staffing remains a challenge. The insider claimed Johannesburg Approach had recently operated with fewer than 50% of the controllers required, resulting in flow restrictions.

The source said qualified controllers continued leaving for better-paying jobs overseas.

ATNS disputes claims

ATNS disputed the claimed operational impact but admitted its approach operation was below full staffing.

“The current staffing level at the OR Tambo International Airport’s Approach pool for operational service delivery is at 70%,” Phasiwe said.

“No air traffic flow management restrictions have been implemented this year due to staff shortage in the airport’s approach pool.”

The department of Defence had not responded to a query about Air Force Base Waterkloof and the presidential diversion.