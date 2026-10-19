AKA’s body scratches and what Anele Tembe’s footprints may say about her last moments

Two hotel guests have also testified that they heard loud noises before Tembe's death.

Evidence of markings on the body of late musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and forensic findings about the position of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, just moments before her death reportedly rang through the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The inquest resumed on Monday, 19 October 2026, with witnesses presenting evidence relating to the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death on 11 April 2021.

Tembe, 22, fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, and was declared dead at the scene.

Anele Tembe death inquest continues

A photographer and forensic examiner working for the South African Police Service (Saps) reportedly told the court that he had taken photographs of Forbes’ body as part of the evidence-gathering process.

The witness testified that the rapper had markings on his back and chest but did not identify what might have caused the scratches.

He also noted that there were bloodstains on the bedding in the hotel room occupied by Forbes and Tembe.

Evidence relating to the room and balcony was also featured during testimony by a crime scene expert, who revealed the scene had been contaminated by the number of people who entered and exited the room after the incident.

According to him, palm prints discovered on top of the balcony railing could not provide conclusive evidence.

He explained that any palm prints or fingerprints that may have been present could have been wiped away by someone who touched the railing while looking over the balcony.

The expert further testified that only one footprint belonging to Tembe was discovered on the outer edge of the balcony railing.

It was facing towards the room, with the person’s back towards the street below.

While Forbes’ fingerprints were identified inside the room, Tembe’s fingerprints were not found.

Reconstruction points to possible push or jump

Lieutenant-Colonel Jeremy Philander, the third witness to testify on Monday, provided details of the forensic reconstruction conducted after Tembe’s death.

Philander reportedly testified that he assisted with the crime scene examination on 12 April in his capacity as a chief forensic analyst.

Investigators used two life-sized models matching Tembe’s height and weight to recreate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The experiments aimed to reconstruct Tembe’s fall and calculate the speed at which she struck the ground.

Philander told the court that the findings from the first two simulations did not support the theory that she had accidentally slipped.

The fourth test, however, produced a different outcome, with the dummy landing at the same location as the recorded impact point after being pushed forcefully.

According to the police officer, this appeared consistent with the available evidence.

Under cross-examination, Philander acknowledged that the results left open the possibility that Tembe had either been pushed or jumped.

However, he cautioned that the evidence gathered during the reconstruction did not allow him to establish whether she had been lifted over someone’s shoulder and thrown from the room.

Argument before fatal fall

The inquest has previously heard that Forbes told police that he and Tembe had argued earlier on the morning of her death.

According to the account presented, Tembe subsequently threatened to jump from the balcony.

Forbes allegedly told the police he did not believe she intended to act on the threat and “thought she was just playing” because she had previously done the same at the Durban Hilton Hotel on 11 December 2020.

Two hotel guests have also testified that they heard loud noises before Tembe’s death.

The witnesses reportedly heard a woman repeatedly shouting, “Leave me, get away from me“.

Tony Forbes says family hopes for answers

Outside court, Forbes’ father, Tony, told the media he hoped the resumed inquest would help clarify the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death.

Monday’s proceedings took place as a separate trial concerning Forbes’ murder continued at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban.

Seven men are standing trial for the murders of Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The duo were shot dead on 10 February 2023 outside the now-defunct Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road.

Tony expressed support for the inquest, despite having reportedly pulled out of testifying.

“I am happy that it has started. [It] has been five years.

“Most of what has come I know because we have been briefed previously, so today is a continuation; we’ll hear more and understand more,” the father said.

He also addressed the decision by Forbes’ family not to appoint lawyers to represent them at the inquest.

“When there’s a deceased estate, it’s a big decision in terms of where you spend the resources, so that was a decision that we made.

“But it doesn’t mean that we cannot get legal representation still.”

Meanwhile, the Tembe family has legal representatives who have cross-examined witnesses during the proceedings.