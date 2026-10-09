Minister proposes 0% alcohol limit for drivers ahead of December holidays [VIDEO]

Hlengwa says 88% of major road accidents are caused by human behaviour.

At the South African Breweries Sharp Responsible Partnership event in Midrand on Thursday, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced the implementation of new mobile alcohol evidence units that will be used roadside to test drivers’ sobriety.

Hlengwa also proposed a zero-alcohol approach that would involve amending section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act.

0% alcohol tolerance

“A zero-alcohol approach provides an unambiguous standard for drivers and strengthens the ability of law enforcement to address alcohol-impaired driving,” Hlengwa said.

This comes after estimates indicate that alcohol contributes to approximately 27% of road fatalities in South Africa.

“It is in this context that I wish to place particular emphasis on the proposed amendment to section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act,” Hlengwa explained.

Road safety issue

He noted that road safety is not merely a transport issue, but a public health, social and economic issue in society today.

“The message is clear: alcohol and driving should never mix.”

He added that the purpose of the amendment is to change behaviour, prevent crashes and save lives, not simply to increase prosecutions.

“Once implemented, this amendment will further support enforcement efforts and contribute to a culture of responsible road use.”

JMPD officer Y. Mohamed explains how the breathalyser apparatus is used during roadside operations. Video: Caslian Scott

Human behaviour

Hlengwa said that the scale of road safety challenges is seen in the statistics that note 19 829 motorists were arrested for drunken driving between March and September 2026.

“During the same period, more than 8.5 million vehicles were stopped and checked; over 17 000 traffic law enforcement operations were conducted; nearly 3.5 million traffic violation notices were issued; more than 43 000 vehicles were impounded; and almost 48 400 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued from operating on public roads.”

Hlengwa noted that about 88% of major vehicle accidents on roads are linked to human behaviour, including excessive speed, loss of vehicle control, driving into oncoming traffic, dangerous overtaking, driver fatigue and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Road crashes are not inevitable; most are preventable,” Hlengwa said.

Pedestrian safety

Hlengwa said that while overall fatalities are declining in most provinces, he noted that vulnerable road users remain disproportionately affected.

“Pedestrian safety remains one of our most pressing priorities.”

He added that since the beginning of the year, 3 091 pedestrians have lost their lives on South African roads.

“Although this represents a reduction of 722 fatalities, or 19%, compared with the same period last year, pedestrians still account for approximately 42% of all road fatalities nationally.”

“Nearly one out of every two people killed on our roads is therefore a pedestrian.”

The domino effect

Hlengwa explained the domino effect of road fatalities.

“Every life lost on roads represents a shattered [family], a breadwinner lost, a child deprived of a parent, and a community left to bear the consequences of a preventable tragedy.”

“When a truck driver is killed or seriously injured, freight movement can be disrupted, deliveries delayed and logistics costs increased,” he pointed out.

“When a major crash blocks a strategic route, its consequences can travel through the entire supply chain. This directly affects our ambition to move 250 million tons of freight on the Transnet network.”

Safer road design

Hlengwa said greater emphasis must be placed on safer road design, improved lighting, visible crossings, community education, effective law enforcement and responsible driving behaviour.

“Road safety is ultimately about human behaviour,” Hlengwa reiterated.

“Every day, road users make decisions that affect not only their own safety but the safety of everyone around them.

“They choose whether to speed, whether to wear a seatbelt, whether to obey traffic laws and whether to consume alcohol before getting behind the wheel.”

Collaboration

Hlengwa explained that public-private partnerships are equally important in supporting national road safety objectives.

“The SAB SHARP Drive Sharp Programme is an excellent example of how business can contribute to broader societal goals through education, innovation and support for law enforcement,” Hlengwa expressed.

According to SAB, the Drive Sharp Programme currently supports 34 alcohol evidence centres nationally and has contributed to more than 60 000 drink-driving arrests since 2022.

Determining success

“But our ultimate objective cannot be measured simply by the number of arrests,” Hlengwa noted.

He explained that success means fewer people choosing to drink and drive, a decline in crashes and fatalities, and more South Africans returning home safely to their families.

Yet thousands of lives are still being lost every year, and many of these tragedies are linked to behaviours that can be prevented.

He added that partnerships help bridge the gap between enforcement and behaviour change; between awareness and action, and between policy and impact.

Emphasising how preventing road crashes protects the economy from the devastating consequences of road trauma, Hlengwa concluded that every crash prevented is a life saved.