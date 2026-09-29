Weather Alert: Joburg residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Tuesday's storms could bring hail, flooding, and damage to homes.

Johannesburg residents have been urged to take extra precautions as severe weather conditions intensify across Gauteng.

Tuesday’s storms could bring hail, localised flooding, damage to homes, and hazardous road conditions, especially where heavy rain falls over a short period.

Warning

Gauteng Weather warned that the strongest thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning.

Residents have been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges and to seek shelter during thunderstorms.

Motorists

Motorists have been urged to reduce speed, take extra care, keep their headlights on, and maintain following distances.

Emergency services are on alert for any eventualities that may occur during the adverse weather conditions.

Alert

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and the Northern Cape.

It warned that the storms could cause localised flooding of roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and localised damage to settlements and infrastructure

El Niño

While the thunderstorms may be short-lived, much warmer temperatures are expected across the country.

South Africa is bracing for one of the most powerful El Niño events on record, with scientists warning of soaring temperatures, below‑normal rainfall, and mounting threats to agriculture, health, and disaster management.

Saws held a media conference on Friday to discuss the latest El Niño forecast and engage representatives from weather-sensitive sectors on preparedness plans for the 2026/27 El Niño events.

For Africa, the threat will vary by region. Southern Africa is expected to face drought and extreme heat, while East Africa could experience excessive rainfall and flooding.