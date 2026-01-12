Alleged Alberton wife killer to appear in court after woman’s body found in car boot

He was arrested on Friday following the grim discovery at the Bracken Square Shopping Centre in Brackenhurst.

A 42-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in court after his wife’s body was found in the boot of her car.

The man is expected to appear in the Alberton Magistrates’ court on Monday.

Grim discovery inside the couple’s house

He was arrested on Friday following the grim discovery at the Bracken Square Shopping Centre in Brackenhurst, Alberton.

“Alberton Saps [South African Police Service] confirmed a white female reported her friend missing at the Alberton Police Station, with a missing person’s details officially registered.

Investigators discovered blood stains inside the couple’s house and identified additional witnesses who were interviewed.

On the same day, police traced the woman’s car number plates, leading them to Bracken Square Shopping Centre, where her body was found in the boot of her car.

Murder victim suffered multiple stab wounds

Police mobilised a team to locate the woman’s missing husband. He was arrested when he arrived at the property the following morning, according to The Citizen’s regional publication, The Alberton Rekord.

Police confirmed the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Randfontein murder case

Meanwhile, Gauteng police are continuing their search for suspects in connection with the murder of two women whose bodies were dumped on the R28 road in Randfontein.

Nontokozo Mazibuko (25) and Andiswa Sontangane (25) were last seen at a local soccer ground in Evaton on December 30.

Their remains were discovered on Thursday and later positively identified by their families.

Double murder

Gauteng police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a case of double murder has been opened.

“Police are on the lookout for suspects after the two women who were reported missing on the 31st of December 2025 were found murdered. Their bodies were discovered in Poortjie, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday, 8 January 2026.

“The victims, who are both aged 25, were last seen on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, and the matter was reported to the police the following day. A team that consists of various units of the South African Police Service was established to search for the victims,” Masondo said.

Masondo said police are pursuing several leads.

