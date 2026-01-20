Alleged rogue estate agent resurfaces in Zeerust

Alleged rogue estate agent Ester Smit resurfaces in Zeerust, defying regulator bans while victims warn of renewed fraud risks locally.

North West’s alleged rogue estate agent Ester Smit has allegedly reemerged and reportedly resumed her unlawful operations despite being barred and police investigating several cases against her.

Smit has apparently returned to her Zeerust offices and has allegedly resumed marketing and selling properties for over a week.

The Citizen has reported the “bogus” estate agent was in hiding after allegedly swindling over 20 homebuyers out of R1.9 million, leaving a trail of destroyed lives and shattered dreams.

PPRA probes claims Smit resumed illegal property sales despite ban

According to a representative of the victims, Smit is once again actively trying to sell property. Information submitted to Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) alleges Smit recently approached a potential seller in Zeerust, claiming to have secured a buyer for her property.

“This is a direct violation of the PPRA’s directive and places vulnerable members of the public at serious risk of further financial harm,” a complainant, who asked not to be named, said.

“Given Smit’s history and her current prohibition from practising, this raises serious concerns of ongoing and deliberate fraudulent activity.”

She said Smit’s continued defiance of the regulatory authority and the ongoing risk to the public required immediate intervention, adding Smit must be arrested and prevented from continuing allegedly illegal activities.

Charged for practising without the Fidelity Fund Certificate

The PPRA last week confirmed it is investigating Smit and she has been charged for practising without the Fidelity Fund Certificate.

Attempts to get comment from Smit were unsuccessful.