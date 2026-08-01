AmaNdebele crown new king as Mkhutjhwa II ascends the throne

The recognition of King Mkhutjhwa II follows decades of legal and historical debates over the status of the Manala royal house.

The AmaNdebele nation has entered a new chapter following the unveiling of Chief Mkhutjhwa Solly (Saul) Mabhena as king of AmaNdebele following the passing of his elder brother and reigning King Makhosoke II.

AmaNdebele king crowned

The announcement this week affirms Mkhutjhwa Mabhena, whose reigning title is Mkhutjhwa II, as the reigning monarch of AmaNdebele, which is seen as a step towards unity and continuity within the AmaNdebele nation.

King Mkhutjhwa II was born on 20 May 1965 in Allemansdrift B (KwaMbhongo), and has long served as Chief of the Manala Mbhongo Traditional Council in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. Before ascending to the kingship, he led the traditional authority while his elder brother, King Makhosoke II, reigned over the AmaNdebele kingdom.

The new monarch was initiated in 1988 as a member of the AmaGawu regiment, a significant rite of passage within Ndebele culture.

He is married to Khabonina Letty Mabhena (née Mahlangu), born in 1969, who now assumes the role of Queen of the AmaNdebele kingdom.

His elder brother, King Enock Makhosoke Mabhena II died in June after serving on the throne for four decades.

He was honoured with a Category 1 Special Official Funeral, one of the highest state honours accorded to traditional leaders, with military honours approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa and was attended by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

“What is significant about this development is that his birth right to the throne has not been disputed. In terms of AmaNdebele succession, if the king has no son who is an heir apparent, the throne is passed on to his younger brother. That is the case with Mkhuthwa II,” a local Ndebele cultural commentator, Lucas Mahlangu, said.

The late king was widely recognised as a champion of rural development, education and land restitution.

During his reign, he consistently advocated for the return of ancestral land to traditional communities, arguing that meaningful economic empowerment could not be achieved without restoring historical land rights.

King Makhosoke II was married to Queen Sekhothali Seeiso, a member of Lesotho’s royal family, strengthening historic ties between the AmaNdebele and the Basotho royal households.

Succession disputes

The recognition of King Mkhutjhwa II comes against the backdrop of decades of legal and historical debates surrounding the status of the Manala royal house.

The Manala lineage traces its origins to King Musi, regarded as the founder of the Southern Ndebele people.

Over generations, succession disputes and legislative reforms have periodically required intervention by government and the courts to determine the rightful recognition of traditional leaders.

Previous court judgments and government determinations have affirmed the legal standing of the Manala royal lineage as the rightful heirs to the AmaNdebele kingdom within South Africa’s constitutional framework governing traditional leadership.

Beyond preserving the customs and traditions of the AmaNdebele people, King Mkhutjhwa is expected to build on his late brother’s legacy of advocating for land restitution, rural development and stronger partnerships between traditional institutions and government.