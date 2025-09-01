‘You can’t commit such crimes and cry afterwards’: Amantle Samane’s mother slams convicted killer

The mother is still seeking answers as to why the Mozambican had taken her daughter’s life.

The mother of six-year-old Amantle Samane has criticised Mozambican national Pethe Sara Simiao after he appeared to cry following his sentencing to two life terms for rape and murder.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed down the sentence on Monday, bringing the case to a close.

This followed Simiao’s guilty plea to four charges — kidnapping, rape, murder, and contravention of the Immigration Act — relating to the child’s death in October 2024.

The 25-year-old man admitted to strangling Samane in an attempt to conceal the rape, claiming he had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Amantle Samane’s mother reacts

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Amantle’s mother, Ntombizodwa Samane, who had been visibly emotional in court, said she felt a sense of relief at the outcome of the case.

“I am pleased. Even though my child will never come back,” she said.

“Justice was served, now my child will be able to rest peacefully.

“I hope this serves as an example to other men who commit similar crimes; maybe they will stop [doing] such things [to] children,” Ntombizodwa added.

However, she also said unanswered questions remained, as she still wanted to understand why Simiao had killed her daughter.

“I wanted to know what pushed him because no one just commits such offences like he did.

“I’m left with question marks, I don’t think I have gotten closure even though he received two life sentences.”

The family of Amantle Samane at the Johannesburg High Court on 11 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

‘Enough is enough’

Ntombizodwa agreed that Simiao is a danger to society.

“Enough is enough. Many children in South Africa have died at the hands of men.”

She remembered her daughter as a lively and outgoing child.

“It was never quiet in house when she was there.”

She described Amantle as fierce, saying she had hoped the six-year-old would grow older so she could protect her sibling.

The mother also commented on Simiao appearing to cry in court, having rested his head on his arm after the sentence was handed down.

“You can’t commit such crimes and then cry afterwards,” she said, adding that she had to restrain herself from physically confronting the accused.

“I had to keep my composure because I do not have the strength.”

