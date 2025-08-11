Ambulance crew member injured in N2 crash; MEC warns drivers [PICS]

A KZN ambulance overturned while avoiding a speeding sedan, leaving a crew member injured and a patient shaken.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has urged drivers to be cautious on the roads after an ambulance crash over the weekend left one person seriously injured.

An ambulance from Umkhanyakude District was transporting a critical patient and a relative from Hlabisa Hospital to Ngwelezana Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

It was then involved in a collision with a sedan on the N2 highway, just after the Umfolozi River.

Sedan lost control and veering into ambulance’s path

The KZN health department said that the ambulance crew attempted to avoid a sedan that allegedly lost control and veered into its path.

During this evasive manoeuvre, the ambulance lost control and overturned.

Ambulance crash linked to alleged high-speed sedan; serious injuries reported. Picture: Supplied.

One crew member sustained injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

The patient and accompanying relative received minor injuries and were safely transferred to another ambulance to complete their journey to Ngwelezana Hospital.

Thankfully, the ambulance driver wasn’t seriously injured, and he was able to help the injured.

Crew member injured in crash

While a formal investigation into the incident is ongoing, preliminary accounts suggest that the sedan was being driven at an excessive speed and erratically.

The department said this incident highlights a grave reality: that reckless driving endangers not only the driver, but also emergency responders and vulnerable patients whose lives depend on timely care.

As a result, MEC Simelane has implored all road users to exercise extreme caution and responsibility, especially on major and busy routes like the N2.

She also issued a strong warning to drivers who are speeding on the state roads.

“Accidents like these, while unnecessary, are also avoidable. Our emergency medical teams courageously serve our community every day. Today, one of our colleagues became a victim of a preventable road incident,” said Simelane.

Warning against speeders

“We urge the public to reflect on the profound consequences of irresponsible driving and join us in prioritising safety for all who share our roads.”

The department has extended its full support to the injured crew member and commends the swift response of backup teams and healthcare personnel.

