WATCH: Anastasia Fourie shines at Zulu Reed Dance as 30,000 maidens gather in KZN

The uMkhosi Womhlanga is a centuries‑old Zulu custom, revived in the late 20th century, aimed at promoting self‑respect.

Anastasia Fourie, a young debutant from Eshowe, KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) drew national attention after participating in the 2026 uMkhosi Womhlanga (Zulu Reed Dance) at the Emashobeni Royal Palace near oPhongola, alongside fellow debutant Kelly Kleinbooi from Greytown.

Fourie and Kleinbooi joined around 30 000 maidens at the annual cultural festival, which has become a focal point of public curiosity and debate.

Maidens

From Msunduzi to Richmond, maidens were sent off with prayers, cultural teachings and messages of encouragement from municipal, traditional and community leaders before embarking on the journey to eMashobeni Royal Palace near uPhongolo.

The uMkhosi Womhlanga is a centuries‑old Zulu custom, revived in the late 20th century, aimed at promoting self‑respect, community solidarity, and delaying sexual activity among young unmarried women.

During the ceremony, maidens gather reeds from riverbanks and present them to King MisuZulu kaZwelithini as a pledge of purity.

Zulu culture

Speaking to broadcasters on site, Fourie expressed joy at her initiation into the custom.

“I enjoy really much. It’s an honour to be here with everyone, and it’s a new experience. I like the Zulu culture and how they celebrate it and just the way how everything is done into the culture. Yeah, I like how everything is done here. It’s not bad, but it’s good. They must just celebrate their virginity, happy that they still have it.”

She and Kleinbooi vowed to return to the ceremony every year, describing the journey and its cultural requirements as meaningful to their participation.

Traditional attire

Fourie’s choice to wear traditional attire tailored to her comfort prompted mild debate over dress codes, but attendees and spectators largely welcomed her presence.

The event created a hive of activity in oPhongola, KwaZulu‑Natal, as maidens from across the country paraded before the Amazulu king.

[WATCH] A debutant at the uMkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance), Anastasia Fourie, speaks to #Newzroom405‘s @Lethu_Nxumalo about her experience with the maidens attending the celebration at Emashobeni Royal Palace. pic.twitter.com/BCVJqucIL4 – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 12, 2026

Caution

Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, spokesperson for the king, cautioned against the misuse of photographs taken during the ceremony, warning that images of maidens should not be exploited to degrade participants or misrepresent the event.

“People are not coming here to be embarrassed. They are here to honour culture. We ask that photos not be taken in ways that disrespect the maidens or distort the meaning of the ceremony,” the spokesperson said.

Ubuntu

The annual gathering promotes values including dignity, Ubuntu, respect and abstinence and forms part of broader efforts to encourage social cohesion and the positive development of young women.

The event is supported by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on behalf of the provincial government.