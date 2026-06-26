ANC defends Didiza’s decision in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala court battle

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insisted Didiza stands 'above this contest'.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended Speaker Thoko Didiza’s handling of the Phala Phala matter, insisting she stands “above this contest,” stressing that the party’s stance on the Section 89 process is rooted in constitutional procedure and parliamentary efficiency, not political manoeuvring.

Mbalula speaking during a media briefing following a meeting of the ANC’s national working committee on Thursday.

ANC transparency

The ANC secretary-general said the ANC “believes in transparency and is aware of Didiza’s commitment to abide by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court interdict to stay the impeachment inquiry pending his legal review of the Section 89 report on the Phala Phala game farm saga that underpins it.

“Following the Constitutional Court order of 8 June 2026, the Section 89 matter has been referred to the relevant committee of the National Assembly. This is the ordinary, constitutional course of Parliament’s business, and it should be understood as nothing more and nothing less than that.

“Let us be very clear about the role of the Speaker of the National Assembly. The Speaker stands above this contest. The institution of the National Assembly must remain neutral, and the Speaker is properly preserving that neutrality by filing a notice to abide by the decision of the court.”

Defending Didiza

Mbalula said Didiza acted “correctly, constitutionally” and with complete propriety throughout.

“The ANC stands fully behind the office and the person of the Speaker. Any attempt to draw the Speaker into the merits of this matter is misplaced, and the ANC will not countenance it.”

ANC withdrawal

Explaining the withdrawal of the ANC’s initial notice in Ramaphosa’s urgent application, Mbalula insisted it was procedural.

“Once our position was settled – that we would come in only as a friend of the court, confined strictly to questions of process and sequencing – the earlier notice had served its purpose and was withdrawn. There is nothing untoward in any of this.”

He emphasised that the party’s concern is not winning procedural battles but ensuring Parliament acts on solid ground:

“It cannot be sound for Parliament to charge ahead on a foundation that a competent court may yet set aside. That is not obstruction nor delay; that is respect for the Constitution and for the dignity of Parliament.”

Ramaphosa’s head

Mbalula has doubled down on the party’s stance on Section 89.

“We have learned from past experience with the courts, where the ANC was clobbered. We are not going to be lectured by a populist about this matter. We are following the law to the letter,” he said.

Mbalula dismissed claims of delay tactics, insisting the party is not arguing the merits of Phala Phala.

“What they want, we know, is the head of the president, and they can have it. We don’t have a challenge with that. We are not arguing the merits of Phala Phala.”

He emphasised that the matter must be settled democratically.

“Should the need arise in any way for anything to happen, the ANC is ready. The ANC is the only political party in this country that has taken steps against its own members, while upholding the principle that you are innocent until proven otherwise.”

ANC on Ramaphosa

On Ramaphosa’s position, Mbalula was blunt.

“Whenever we discuss Section 89, he is not there. If we want to dismiss him, we can dismiss or withdraw him. We can do anything – we’ve got a wonderful president who’s not going to ask us questions.”

Impeachment committee

Parliament’s Section 89 Impeachment Committee on Wednesday resolved to begin appointing an evidence leader to steer the inquiry, even as fiery clashes erupted over Speaker Thoko Didiza’s refusal to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid to halt the process.

The committee met to consider draft Terms of Reference, a nearly 40‑page document, and the appointment process for evidence leaders.