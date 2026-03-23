ANC denies interference at the SABC as opposition parties warn of threat to democracy

The independence of the SABC has been debated for years

The ANC has denied that it is interfering in the editorial policies of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), after reports of the discontinuation of the political show, Face the Nation.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Face the Nation will no longer be broadcast on the state company’s platforms. It claimed that senior managers at the company had decided to dump the show after complaints from the Presidency and some ANC leaders.

According to the report, some politicians felt uncomfortable with the questions being asked by the talk show’s host Clement Manyathela.

Another ANC denial

But in a statement on Sunday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu denied that the ANC is interfering in editorial policies at the SABC.

“The ANC categorically rejects these allegations as baseless, unsubstantiated, and devoid of any factual foundation,” said Bhengu.

She said her party has always advocated for media freedom, even during apartheid.

“The ANC has historically been at the forefront of the struggle for freedom of expression and a free, independent media in South Africa. These rights are not incidental, but are deeply rooted in the values of our constitution and the liberation struggle itself.

“The ANC therefore remains firmly committed to defending media freedom and the right of journalists to operate without fear, favour or prejudice.”

However, Bhengu said press freedom also comes with the responsibility to uphold truth, accuracy, fairness and ethical journalism.

“Freedom of expression must not be abused to advance misleading narratives or unverified claims that undermine democratic accountability,” she said.

ANC demands transparency at SABC

The party has also called on the SABC to show the public how editorial decisions at the struggling parastatal are made.

“Having noted the clarification issued by the SABC, the ANC further calls on the public broadcaster to take the people of South Africa into full confidence regarding its editorial and programming decisions.

“Transparency in decision-making processes, including the disclosure of criteria used, will strengthen public trust in the institution,” she said.

The SABC claims that Manyethela’s show was cancelled because it was not yielding returns while costing the company a lot of money.

Parties express concern

Meanwhile, political parties have reacted with concern over allegations that the ANC could be meddling with the SABC’s editorial content.

“The MK party warns that the capture of the public broadcaster, whether through intimidation, censorship or strategic appointments, poses a direct threat to democratic accountability and media freedom in South Africa.

“Objective reporting and the fearless interrogation of those in power cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

“The SABC must never become a megaphone for the ruling elite nor a battlefield where journalists are punished for doing their jobs,” said the MK party’s Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also raised concern about the alleged interference at the public broadcaster.

“There is no way that Clement Manyathela’s Face the Nation was axed for financial reasons.

“He is a tough interviewer to all. And one of the few who does in-depth research. This reeks of political interference in the public broadcaster.

“And that is a danger to our democracy,” said Zille.

Communications minister demands explanation

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi also shared his concern on X.

“I note the allegations regarding the SABC’s decision to terminate Face the Nation. Any suggestion of political pressure on the SABC is deeply concerning.

“Editorial independence is sacrosanct and must be protected. I have written to the SABC board chairperson requesting a full report on the reasons for this decision,” he said.

Past allegations of interference at the SABC

This is not the first time the ANC has been accused of interfering with political content at the SABC.

There were reports of the ANC’s alleged interference at the SABC in 2019, which was an election year. The SABC has also come under fire on social media for treating ANC bigwigs with kid gloves during .